Get a Free Site Audit on the Next #SEJThinkTank Webinar

A routine check-up at the doctor’s office is something you need to do regularly. You feel healthy but you want to be absolutely sure your body is functioning as it should. Getting a site audit is just like going for a doctor’s check-up. A site audit needs to be conducted frequently to ensure your website’s health and check that everything is working properly.

Want to get your website or landing page audited by a panel of experts, all for free? Then this SEJ Think Tank webinar is for you!

Join SEJ ThinkTank on April 5th, 2017 at 2 pm Eastern for a free, hour-long webinar to get expert feedback on your website or landing page.

This live site audit will be moderated by Brent Csutoras, SEJ’s Chief Social Media Strategist. Our SEJ panel of experts includes Social Producer Caitlin Rulien, Lead News Writer Matt Southern, and Founder Loren Baker. Caitlin, Matt, and Loren will suggest improvements and give out recommendations on your site’s SEO game, social media strategy, or content in 5-10 minute site reviews.

Get a Free Site Audit From Our Panel of SEJ Experts

Step up your SEO game and get insights on how to improve your website. Selected sites will be revealed on the day of the webinar so register now to make sure you’re one of the chosen few. Even if you aren’t selected, signing up for the webinar is a great opportunity to get ideas for a better website or landing page. This webinar is free for all attendees, so reserve your slot now!

All images by Paulo Bobita