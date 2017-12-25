SEOWishlist2017: All I Want for Christmas Is…

Oh, the holidays! It’s the most hectic time of the year.

Consumers are on the hunt for the perfect gifts for loved ones and friends, retailers are ramping up promos to attract more shoppers and maximize sales, and marketers are busy working on some last-minute campaigns with the hope of finishing the year strong.

Despite the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s a wonderful time we should all remember to enjoy. Everyone deserves to take a break and celebrate the festivities.

Not only is this season about giving – it’s about receiving, too! While we shouldn’t expect to get gifts from Santa 🎅 (he’s got a lot on his plate right now), surely there’s that special something each of us wants to have.

We got curious what SEOs wanted for the holidays, so we asked our Twitter community what their wishes were. Here’s what they had to say.

#SEOWishlist2017

As the holiday season is fast approaching… have you thought about your #SEOWishlist2017? More clients? 👯

A coffee mug? ☕

More traffic and conversion? 🚦

Free tickets to a major SEO conference? 🎟️ Share them with us! 😘 pic.twitter.com/g9Vle1RwYt — SearchEngineJournal® ☃️✨ (@sejournal) December 13, 2017



Conference tickets are on top of most people’s wishlists…

Happy Holla Days! Make it rain with some free conference tickets!! pic.twitter.com/jF0LPv5tNp — annaleacrowe (@annaleacrowe) December 13, 2017

Ditto. I’ll take a free ticket to a major search show. — Katherine Watier Ong (@kwatier) December 14, 2017

Free tickets to a major SEO conference — Bhuvi Sharma (@bhuviseoexpert) December 14, 2017

Free tix to a major SEO conference! — Jack Nolan (@Jack_Nolan) December 13, 2017

A free ticket to a major SEO conference, 🙂 — Timothy Musenga (@timothymusenga) December 13, 2017



…along with a few other items.

Let’s see #bitcoin , 2 6 gpu card mining rigs, chocolate, a coffee mug, free tickets to a major seo conference (that is if the #bitcoin request doesn’t work out) and most importantly. Peace on Earth and Goodwill to all. — SnowWrite #techseo (@SnowWrite) December 14, 2017

I would opt for more traffic and conversion and free tickets to a major SEO conference. — Sudeep Rao 🛵 (@sraosudeep) December 15, 2017

Of course, everybody wants better rankings and more traffic.

What we want the most is Top rankings for our customers! #SEOWishlist2017 — SE Ranking (@SERanking) December 14, 2017

Free tickets to major SE conference, where I learn tactics to increase traffic, and eventually convert them as clients, with whom I can have amazing conversation with a mug of coffee! 😊 — Meenakshi Nautiyal (@meenz72) December 15, 2017

More traffic and conversion? 🚦

Free tickets to a major SEO conference? 🎟️ — Shereen Badr (@shereen_badr) December 13, 2017

Some wish for more clients – and reasonable ones.

Definitely more clients! A free ticket to an SEJ conference won’t hurt, either 😉 — Kenneth Fong ✳️ (@klfong2) December 13, 2017

Clients who get that #seo is just a part of the marketing mix and not the whole story? — Gordon Smith (@GordonSmithUK) December 14, 2017



And a few want to make sure they have an indexable and search-friendly website sans messy code.

Code that’s SEO friendly and not having to put more code into a site to fudge the code so its workable and spiderable — Alexis Huddart (@Flexoid) December 13, 2017

Still, someone wishes for the courage to start her own SEO business.

The courage to start my own SEO business… Oh and more coffee… ^_^ — Val 🍕 (@valscissors) December 14, 2017

Everyone came up with great SEO wish lists for 2017! Hoping you all get what you’re yearning for. 🎁

Happy holidays from the SEJ team!