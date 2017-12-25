Advertisement
#SEOWishlist2017: All I Want for Christmas Is…

Angel Niñofranco
Oh, the holidays! It’s the most hectic time of the year.

Consumers are on the hunt for the perfect gifts for loved ones and friends, retailers are ramping up promos to attract more shoppers and maximize sales, and marketers are busy working on some last-minute campaigns with the hope of finishing the year strong.

Despite the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s a wonderful time we should all remember to enjoy. Everyone deserves to take a break and celebrate the festivities.

Not only is this season about giving – it’s about receiving, too! While we shouldn’t expect to get gifts from Santa 🎅 (he’s got a lot on his plate right now), surely there’s that special something each of us wants to have.

We got curious what SEOs wanted for the holidays, so we asked our Twitter community what their wishes were. Here’s what they had to say.

#SEOWishlist2017


Conference tickets are on top of most people’s wishlists…


…along with a few other items.

Of course, everybody wants better rankings and more traffic.

Some wish for more clients – and reasonable ones.


And a few want to make sure they have an indexable and search-friendly website sans messy code.

Still, someone wishes for the courage to start her own SEO business.

Everyone came up with great SEO wish lists for 2017! Hoping you all get what you’re yearning for. 🎁

Happy holidays from the SEJ team!

Editorial Assistant at Search Engine Journal

Angel is the Editorial Assistant for Search Engine Journal.

