SEO & Content: How to Build More Than Just Links [Webinar]

Links are among the most powerful ranking factors according to SEO industry studies.

Because of this, many SEO professionals get fixated on implementing various techniques to be able to earn a lot of backlinks. They spend plenty of time and resources on link building in the hopes of ranking well in the SERPs.

But are all these efforts worth it?

While link building is important, it is not the be-all, end-all of SEO. You might be missing out on other valuable opportunities if you’re only focusing on creating content for the sole purpose of earning links.

If your content marketing efforts are struggling to produce results, perhaps it’s time to take a step back and look at the big picture.

Baker will let you in on how you can gain maximum SEO value – and more – through content. He will present an in-depth overview of how he’s grown his agency’s content marketing services beyond link building.

In this sponsored SEJ ThinkTank webinar, you will learn:

Tips to develop content that will get high-quality links.

Specific examples of content that can be used in email and other platforms to drive targeted traffic to SEO pages.

How to develop SEO-driven content which helps with the sales funnel and marketing automation.

Examples of developing data which spreads like wildfire on the web for PR and branding benefit.

There will be a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Make the Best Out of Content Marketing and Achieve SEO Success

