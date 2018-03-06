SEO Company Conductor Acquired by WeWork

SEO and marketing technology company, Conductor, is being acquired by co-working company WeWork.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, though Conductor is being acquired in its entirety. Despite being owned by WeWork, Conductor will continue to operate independently going forward.

WeWork intends to grow the presence of Conductor and make its product available to many more large companies. A quarter of WeWork’s members consist of large companies with 1000+ employees, including:

GE

HSBC

Salesforce

Microsoft

RBC

Mastercard

Samsung

Spotify

WeWork President & CFO, Artie Minson, explains how the decision was made to acquire conductor:

“There’s a lot that make WeWork and Conductor a natural fit. Seth and his team built Conductor to provide the insights, education, and resources their customers need to succeed — in other words, Conductor helps their customers do what they love, and do it better. Conductor has made it easier for us to reach potential WeWork members who are looking for workspace. It’s also helped us get the word out about the services and amenities that we offer to companies of all sizes.”

In Conductor’s announcement, CEO Seth Besmertnik describes a vision to bring a “human-driven focus” to the trillion dollar marketing category.

”At Conductor, we now have resources to innovate faster and enhance our world-class modern marketing platform. Together, we can help large companies expand their digital presence and deliver customer value through digital content.”

This marks a significant milestone in the SEO industry. With a valuation of $20 billion and locations in 21 countries, a company the size of WeWork acquiring Conductor allows SEO to be seen in a new context.

Conductor customers should not notice any changes as a result of this acquisition, the company says, and if that changes we’ll keep you updated.