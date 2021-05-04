How Vital Are Core Web Vitals?

Are you ready for Google’s upcoming Page Experience algorithm update?

We’ve already seen multiple announcements and support articles from Google about the update.

So what should you do?

First, make sure you know what the three Core Web Vitals are and why they’re important.

Google sums it up like this:

LCP – loading

FID – interactivity

CLS – visual stability

You’ll need to figure out how to serve a better page experience (especially on mobile!) by speeding up load times and limiting anything that destabilizes the visual experience.

Pop-up ads, cookie banners, or dynamic elements may seem super functional to us marketers at first, but Google’s made it clear that if certain elements sacrifice your site’s usability – it could lead to a drop in rankings.

When asked about the importance of these metrics, Marie Haynes, owner of Marie Haynes Consulting, put it simply:

“It’s not often Google tells us when something is a ranking factor. We don’t know how big of a factor CWV’s will be, but fixing these issues will likely have other benefits as well. A website that is better for searchers to use is good for many reasons.”

Once you are clear on the basics of Core Web Vitals, the next steps are to:

Measure Core Web Vitals of your important pages.

Core Web Vitals of your important pages. Interpret those metrics – understand what’s happening and what’s a priority.

those metrics – understand what’s happening and what’s a priority. Communicate what actions need to be taken from a development standpoint.

Measuring Core Web Vitals

Measuring the vitals themselves can be easy.

Online tools like PageSpeed Insights, Lighthouse, and Semrush can do a quick check for you.

To measure your homepage’s Core Web Vitals on Semrush, just set up a Site Audit and check the Core Web Vitals thematic report.

As of today, this tool will automatically check your homepage during each crawl, but soon there will be the ability to also check more URLs of your choice in each crawl.

This addition to the Site Audit tool makes it easy to bake in a Core Web Vitals analysis into any website project or campaign you’re working on.

Interpreting Your Vitals

Now that you know if your page is either good, poor, or in need of improvement, how do you move forward?

Ultimately you’ll need to make some adjustments on the development side of your site.

But first, it will help you to be able to dive in yourself and understand exactly what item is hurting your page experience.

Keep in mind that Google has specific thresholds for what it considers good or poor for each vital. These can be your targets when assessing the development change.

If you’ve done enough on the development side to go from the “needs improvement” or “poor” value to a “good” value then you know you’re on the right track.

While these three metrics are all pretty related in terms of user experience (having poor loading and layout shift can lead to a worse first input delay), there are different factors that can impact each one.

However, showing this list of factors to your dev team might not be clear enough instruction to communicate the level of priority you want to communicate.