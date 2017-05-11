17 of the Greatest Tweets from SEJ Summit 2017

SEJ Summit 2017 took place today in Chicago. Several top SEO and marketing experts – including Ann Handley, Duane Forrester, Purna Virji, Bill Hunt, Jenny Halasz, Mindy Weinstein, Rhea Drysdale, and Christopher Hart – shared tons of great insights, ideas, tips, and takeaways. Here are 17 of the greatest tweets from the show.

1.

#SEJSummit BOOM! @google says “Improve ranking by: focusing on user’s needs AND TECHNICAL SEO.” — Jenny Halasz (@jennyhalasz) May 11, 2017

2.

Link building is actually really difficult. The best tool you have is your brain, so use it – paraphrased from @pageonepower #SEJSummit — Brent Csutoras (@brentcsutoras) May 11, 2017

3.

“Great reputations happen when you’re able to evoke an emotional connection with someone.” via @rhea at #SEJSummit — Carolyn Lyden (@Carolyn_Lyden) May 11, 2017

4.

“If your mobile site sucks, and you have AMP pages… you (still) need to fix your mobile site” @jennyhalasz #SEJSummit — SearchEngineJournal® (@sejournal) May 11, 2017

5.

6.

7.

“Ranking is not the end goal of your work. Ranking is a byproduct of good SEO work.” via @chris_hart #SEJSummit — Carolyn Lyden (@Carolyn_Lyden) May 11, 2017

8.

Show us the problem and details on how you are trying to fix the problem #reconsiderationrequest by Eric Kuan @google #SEJSummit pic.twitter.com/m5LKvpqyLI — Eugene Feygin (@rawseo) May 11, 2017

9.

10.

11.

Brand affinity makes or breaks your #ppc campaigns #SEJSummit @larrykim; people who have heard of your brand are 2x-3x more likely to engage — Danimal @ SEJSummit (@danimalshouse) May 11, 2017

12.

13.

Favorite quote of the day “Be careful of what you read online because half of it is just stupid” @billhunt #sejsummit — Michael Hall (@allmikehall) May 11, 2017

14.

15.

16.

17.