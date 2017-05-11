17 of the Greatest Tweets from SEJ Summit 2017

SEJ Summit 2017 took place today in Chicago. Several top SEO and marketing experts – including Ann Handley, Duane Forrester, Purna Virji, Bill Hunt, Jenny Halasz, Mindy Weinstein, Rhea Drysdale, and Christopher Hart – shared tons of great insights, ideas, tips, and takeaways. Here are 17 of the greatest tweets from the show.
1.
#SEJSummit BOOM! @google says “Improve ranking by: focusing on user’s needs AND TECHNICAL SEO.”
— Jenny Halasz (@jennyhalasz) May 11, 2017
2.
Link building is actually really difficult. The best tool you have is your brain, so use it – paraphrased from @pageonepower #SEJSummit
— Brent Csutoras (@brentcsutoras) May 11, 2017
3.
“Great reputations happen when you’re able to evoke an emotional connection with someone.” via @rhea at #SEJSummit
— Carolyn Lyden (@Carolyn_Lyden) May 11, 2017
4.
“If your mobile site sucks, and you have AMP pages… you (still) need to fix your mobile site” @jennyhalasz #SEJSummit
— SearchEngineJournal® (@sejournal) May 11, 2017
5.
Just because your site ranks doesn’t mean the right page does! @billhunt #SEJSummit #technicalSEO pic.twitter.com/9Q29Is3JFO
— Eugene Feygin (@rawseo) May 11, 2017
6.
@annhandley talking content at #SEJSummit search traffic = humans. Don’t play it too safe! Be big! Be bold! Be brave! @sejournal pic.twitter.com/QhTtA3ZaaI
— Danimal @ SEJSummit (@danimalshouse) May 11, 2017
7.
“Ranking is not the end goal of your work. Ranking is a byproduct of good SEO work.” via @chris_hart #SEJSummit
— Carolyn Lyden (@Carolyn_Lyden) May 11, 2017
8.
Show us the problem and details on how you are trying to fix the problem #reconsiderationrequest by Eric Kuan @google #SEJSummit pic.twitter.com/m5LKvpqyLI
— Eugene Feygin (@rawseo) May 11, 2017
9.
#SEJSummit @annhandley “smart companies don’t follow conversations, they lead them.” pic.twitter.com/W36Zhi4yiO
— Jenny Halasz (@jennyhalasz) May 11, 2017
10.
Digital Personal Assistants are tomorrow’s browsers. @purnavirji #SEJsummit
— Gyi 👋🏻 (@gyitsakalakis) May 11, 2017
11.
Brand affinity makes or breaks your #ppc campaigns #SEJSummit @larrykim; people who have heard of your brand are 2x-3x more likely to engage
— Danimal @ SEJSummit (@danimalshouse) May 11, 2017
12.
Don’t need a big budget for engaging content! #contentmarketing @annhandley #sejsummit pic.twitter.com/UhqGHNpXjT
— Eugene Feygin (@rawseo) May 11, 2017
13.
Favorite quote of the day “Be careful of what you read online because half of it is just stupid” @billhunt #sejsummit
— Michael Hall (@allmikehall) May 11, 2017
14.
.@espn‘s Site migration checklist #SEJSummit @pkajirian pic.twitter.com/88ZUIA5vVS
— SearchEngineJournal® (@sejournal) May 11, 2017
15.
Never create content without a goal in mind! – TOO TRUE, Jeanette Pesnikov @grainger #SEJSummit @VGMForbin pic.twitter.com/2Racg0vby3
— Cassi Price (@CassiRPrice) May 11, 2017
16.
“No topic is truly boring” even storage units. Great presentation @mindyweinstein #sejsummit pic.twitter.com/9P7ewwMOe2
— Michael Hall (@allmikehall) May 11, 2017
17.
“If mobile is not your #1 investment – you are hosed!” by @DuaneForrester #SEJsummit pic.twitter.com/MdPTtSD8gv
— Eugene Feygin (@rawseo) May 11, 2017