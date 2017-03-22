New Silver Sponsor for SEJ Summit Chicago 2017: The Hoth

New Silver Sponsor for SEJ Summit Chicago 2017: The Hoth
The Hoth is a white label SEO service for agencies, consultants, and in-house SEOs. Its tools have helped power some of the largest SEO agencies in the world.

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, The Hoth enables companies and brands to scale custom, quality link building, and local citation building.

“Chicago is where The HOTH was born and we’re excited to come back to be a part of SEJ Summit” – Marc Hardgrove, Partner, The Hoth

“I’ve known the folks at The Hoth for a long time and we’re thrilled to have them join SEJ Summit as a sponsor. I’m excited to learn more about their new offerings, check out their booth, and see the Hoth Monster return to its roots in the Windy City!” – Loren Baker, Founder, Search Engine Journal

Interested in being a Sponsor?

Showcase your brand as an industry thought leader and get in front of ALL the search marketing pros– including our 850K+ website visitors and 320K social fans. Hit me up at jessica@searchenginejournal.com to learn more about our sponsorship opportunities.

About SEJ Summit Chicago 2017

SEJ is proud to present a flagship conference that is dedicated to giving SEOs what they need: Original, first-run presentations from SEO rockstars on hot topics like link building, on-page SEO, and content strategy.

Taking place May 11th at the Navy Pier, digital marketing experts and addicts will unite to share a common passion for all things search, collaborate on solutions for clients and businesses, and have fun while learning about the latest SEO and SEM tactics.

SEJ Summit Chicago is the ONLY conference SEJ will host in 2017. Purchase your tickets now.

