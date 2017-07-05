Meet the New Executive Editor of SEJ: Danny Goodwin

I’m so happy today to welcome the new Executive Editor of Search Engine Journal, Danny Goodwin.

Danny is no stranger to SEJ readers – or most of the search industry, for that matter. He has been covering social media, content, and search marketing news since June 2016 for SEJ and has more than 10 years of experience working in the search industry.

After Kelsey Jones stepped down as Executive Editor in March, Danny stepped right up and took on editing all the contribution from industry experts that you read here every day.

Since then, I’ve been extremely impressed with Danny’s experience, ideas, and follow through on execution.

Now, as full-time Executive Editor, you can expect Danny to keep the great content coming daily on Search Engine Journal.

He will continue to manage the day-to-day editorial processes and help oversee and execute our editorial, SEO, and social media strategies.

“I’ve always been impressed with Danny Goodwin’s balance of editorial professionalism and SEO know-how,” said Loren Baker, who founded Search Engine Journal in 2003. “It’s rare to find someone who can manage a site’s content with both sides of the brain. We are privileged to have Danny as part of the team. We’ve all learned a lot from him already and are looking forward to him carrying on with the growth of Search Engine Journal.”

Prior to joining the Search Engine Journal family in 2016, Danny worked for Search Engine Watch for nearly seven years.

After spending most of his career as a journalist, he took a role as a copy editor for SEW in 2007 and worked his way up every year, taking on additional editing, writing, and content strategy duties before leaving as Editor in the summer of 2014.

After leaving SEW, he became Managing Editor of a new brand publication called Momentology, prior to working as an independent consultant, helping a variety of digital marketing brands with content writing, strategy, and editing.

You can learn more about Danny in this episode of Marketing Nerds: How Journalism Helps You Write and Edit for the Web.

So if you have opinions, ideas, or simply want to get involved with SEJ, now is the time! Please get in contact with Danny, either via email danny [at] searchenginejournal.com, on LinkedIn, or on Twitter!