SaaS Marketing: How to Never Miss Your MQL Goal Again [Webinar]

Many marketers are struggling to find success during COVID-19.

It’s no different in the SaaS industry.

Digital marketers are working diligently but they are not seeing the marketing qualified lead (MQL) growth they’re striving for.

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, August 12, at 2 p.m. ET as Garrett Mehrguth, CEO and Co-founder at Directive, takes a look at what SaaS marketing leaders really want to know: how to exceed their MQL goal.

Together, we will explore actionable ways to make your brand more discoverable on search engines, strategic methods to build brand impressions, and the actual math behind why the current marketing funnel is financially broken.

After this session, you’ll be able to:

Understand the state of search engines in 2020, based on an in-depth analysis and real examples.

Apply three tactics to make your brand more discoverable and exponentially grow qualified lead volume, which leads to hitting your MQLs.

Develop an entirely new perspective and approach to generating awareness, opportunities, deals, and revenue.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Whether you have 5+ years of search marketing experience or are just getting started in demand generation, this is a session you will not want to miss.

See you soon!