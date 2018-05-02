Recipe Structured Data Update by Google

Google updated their Structured Data Testing Tool yesterday, causing the structured data for thousands of recipe sites to become invalid. The reason the recipe site schema data is failing to validate is because four new Schema.org properties are now being recommended. Failure to use these properties is triggering a warning. Four properties that were previously optional are now labeled as recommended by Google.

Is the Recipe Structured Data Update Official?

There is no official confirmation from Google at this moment. The change was noticed by recipe site SEO Casey Markee, who tweeted about it yesterday:

What Changed with Recipe Structured Data

Google Structured Data Testing Tool is now warning recipe sites that four properties that didn’t matter before are now recommended. These are the four properties Google is recommending recipe sites to use:

recipeCategory

recipeCuisine

video

keywords

Schema.org Recipe Structured Data offers 110 ten properties that a recipe site can choose from to use for their structured data. Most of them are optional. These four schema properties used to be optional.

Those four structured data properties are still optional. What has changed is that Google’s structured data markup tool is now recommending that all four be used.

Previously it didn’t matter whether you used those properties or not.

How Many Recipe Sites does this Affect?

This update seems to affect all recipe sites that do not make use of the four aforementioned Schema.org properties. The warning is triggered for any recipe site that does not use any of the four structured data properties comprised of recipeCategory, recipeCuisine, video and keywords properties.

What if a Page Does not Publish a Video?

A recipe page that does not publish a video will still trigger a warning recommending that a video property be used in the structured data.

This is clearly a bug. Google should not recommend a website to use an irrelevant structured data property.

Recipe Blog SEO Expert Casey Markee stated:

“Any site that is running a recipe plugin and injecting recipe schema is now triggering these warnings.

I just checked 7 recipe sites at random. All of them have the same missing schema errors. With this change, Google is now “strongly suggesting” that sites now use all these 4 new “suggested” markup fields: – recipeCategory

– recipeCuisine

– video

– keywords Google wasn’t serving these as “warnings” before today.”

Will this Affect Rankings?

This is unlikely to not affect rankings. However, many web publishers are keen to comply with Google’s requirements. Because some recipe sites rely on WordPress Plugins to keep on top of Schema.org structured data markup, the burden will likely shift to plugin providers to update their software.

However, a WordPress plugin publisher can’t update their plugin to conform to Google if Google has not published documentation for guidance.

Recipe site SEO, Casey Markee stated:

“Hopefully, Google actually updates their recipe documentation soon so we can find out why they decided to add these in now. Once they update the documentation, then you’ll see the major recipe plugins go ahead and ADD these fields to the plugin.”

Google Recommending the Keyword Property

The keyword meta tag was one of the first meta tags to be abused in SEO. Because of that, the keyword meta tag was never an important ranking signal and has been ignored.

So it comes as a surprise that Google is actually recommending the use of the keyword structured data property.

Casey Markee observed:

“The addition of a “keywords” field… that is RIPE for abuse. I’m not a fan of that at all.”

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the coming days. No doubt thousands of recipe sites are eagerly awaiting for documentation from Google.

Image by Shutterstock, modified by Author

Screenshots by Author