How Can Real Estate Agents Get Inbound Links? #AskanSEO

What is the best way to get inbound links for real estate agents?

Provide something valuable that people want to link to. Focus on building traffic, not building links.

First, make sure your website is listed in popular directories (I know, *gasp* directories!) in your area. Places people go for information are not bad places to find your own company.

There may be a local newspaper and website (in Raleigh, we have the Independent), a popular “Things to do in [City]” website, or any of the following:

Chamber of Commerce

CitySearch

Yelp

Google Plus My Business

Google Map Listing

Yellow Pages

Angie’s List or similar

Nextdoor

Facebook

Depending on your specific circumstances and budget, get involved in local programs. Some sources might include:

5K/10K Runs

Charity events

Schools

Libraries

Churches

Neighborhood HOAs

You can offer to advertise to support their publications or causes, buy a sponsor spot on a T-shirt, set up a booth, do free seminars on things like preparing your home for sale or increasing curb appeal, or anything else you can think of.

The idea is to do nice things, get some advertising, and become known as a quality partner. Then, when people write about the event, they may mention or even link to you.

Some of these will be “paid” links. Others will be purely editorial. Both will increase traffic, and the latter may increase quality inbound links.

