How to Track Rank in Google’s Jobs, App Box & Top Stories

Google continues to expand their SERP features at the expense of organic search results. Features such as Google for Jobs, the App Box, and even the mobile News Box carousel (a.k.a., Top Stories) can render organic results all but irrelevant.

However, the industry has all but ignored the rank tracking implications some of these features bring with them because there has been no way to track rank in these instances. That is until now.

Google for Jobs Rank Tracking: Making Google’s Job Inventory Work for You

In June 2017 Google launched Google for Jobs, a job listing database. Compiling comprehensive job listings from sites such as Glassdoor and CareerBuilder, Google for Jobs is a one-stop job listing shop.

However, what’s great for the user may not be great for your site’s organic ranking. Google’s job feature dominance brings irrelevance to the doorstep of organic job listing links. With its prominent placement on the SERP, along with an absolutely exhaustive set of job listings, Google for Jobs has become the go-to source for job seekers.

Does the organic ranking of job listing sites still carry the same weight? Certainly not.

As things currently stand, tracking a website’s ranking within Google’s job SERP feature is far more important than monitoring its organic position. That’s why Rank Ranger decided to develop the capability to track rank within Google for Jobs, and we are the only company providing this service.

Google for Jobs rank tracking comes with every benefit of our Rank Tracker Dashboard. You can:

Track daily, weekly, and monthly rank

Create keyword tags

Set rank targets

Monitor the competition

See how ranking sites appeared inside of the feature (job descriptions and all!)

[Sneak peek, we’re close to releasing a job insights tool that will give you access to any site’s available jobs, salary details, and more!]

Find out more about rank tracking in Google for Jobs.

What’s Your Mobile News Carousel Rank?

If you’re a news publisher, or tracking rank for a news publisher, Google’s Top Stories SERP feature is surely of primary concern to you. Appearing above the organic results, news content placed within Google’s News Box is highly visible, particularly the mobile carousel incarnation that can contain more than a dozen cards.

Like the Google for Jobs feature, the probability of a user scouring the organic results when a mobile Top Stories carousel appears hovers right around 0.

Yet, publishers have no choice but to track rank for the organic results, right? Wrong!

With literally one click, you can easily track your rank inside of Google’s mobile news carousel. Our Rank Tracker offers you the ability to see the ranking sites as they appear within the mobile news carousel.

Tracking news content is unique in that it requires a set of constantly changing keywords. In such a context, tracking long term progress can prove difficult when compared with more traditional rank tracking campaigns. By utilizing our Insight Graph to set up custom parameters,you can enjoy seamless data continuity and easily analyze your content’s presence in the News Box.

Be sure to review all of our news content rank tracking best practices.

Why Google’s App Box Rank Matters

Did you know that once expanded an App Box can contain more than 90 different apps? Google’s App Box not only directs users to the Google Play store, but is unmistakingly visible with its front and center positioning, making it hard for users to miss it and all of the apps you’re competing with.

While app developers are rightfully concerned about their Play Store rankings, tracking app placement inside of Google’s App SERP feature should not be ignored. And in yet another Rank Ranger exclusive, it doesn’t have to be.

Like tracking rank within Google for Jobs or the mobile Top Stories carousel, tracking an app’s rank inside of Google’s App Box comes with all the features of our Rank Tracker.

It also means that you can:

See daily rank breakdowns

Monitor the app competition

Track average rank

Monitor rank distribution

You can also showcase your app rank within custom graphs and 100 percent white label reporting dashboards (much like you can for both Google for Jobs and mobile Top Stories rank tracking).

A Whole New Ranking World

Rank tracking in today’s environment certainly isn’t what it once was.

With the infusion of click competitive SERP features, the rules of the game have changed.

Yet, the search industry, while recognizing the shifting SERP seas, has not always had the tools to respond proactively.

As a leader in SERP feature data reporting and analysis, we realize just how significant in-feature rank tracking can be. As a result, our team worked relentlessly to provide these groundbreaking rank tracking capabilities.

To us, it isn’t just business, but a matter of principle.

As Google’s SERP evolves, it demands that companies dynamically adjust their SEO strategies and obtain the tools necessary to stay ahead of the pack.

Like you, we know it’s a whole new ranking world.

We want to be there for you to help you navigate it.

