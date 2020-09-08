PPC 101: Get Your Complete Guide to PPC Marketing Basics [EBOOK]

TL;DR: We have just updated our beginner’s guide: PPC 101: A Complete Guide to Pay-Per-Click Marketing Basics. Get your copy now.

Want to own some of the most valuable real estate in the search engine results and drive lots of traffic, conversions, and sales?

The quickest way to do this is with pay-per-click (PPC) marketing.

PPC marketing – also known as search engine marketing (SEM) – is a form of online advertising that allows your business to appear above the organic search results.

Put simply: you bid to appear when people search for specific terms (a.k.a., keywords). And then every time your ad appears and someone clicks on it, you pay for each click.

Simple, right?

Well, not so much.

In fact, PPC marketing is incredibly complex today.

There’s a LOT you need to know before you get started creating ads and campaigns.

Why?

Well, for starters, it’s easy to blow for your budget if you don’t know what you’re doing.

While that’s great for the ad platforms, it’s terrible for your budget!

To truly be successful, you need to know:

Advertising formats : Text ads, Responsive text ads, Video ads, Image ads, Call-only ads, and so much more!

: Text ads, Responsive text ads, Video ads, Image ads, Call-only ads, and so much more! Ad networks : Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, Adroll, Gemini, etc.

: Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, Adroll, Gemini, etc. Terms and acronyms : Quality Score? Ad Rank? CTR? ROAS? CPC?

: Quality Score? Ad Rank? CTR? ROAS? CPC? And so much more!

Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t – we’ve got great news for you!

We have just updated our beginner's guide: PPC 101: A Complete Guide to Pay-Per-Click Marketing Basics.

Simply download your copy of our in-depth ebook, which will walk you through all the fundamentals and essentials of PPC you need to know today.

Created in partnership with CallRail and TrafficGuard, this ebook will help you get started with PPC the right way.

Read Search Engine Journal’s PPC 101 guide and learn:

The definition of pay-per-click advertising and how paid search marketing works.

Why PPC is beneficial to advertisers and how they can develop a solid PPC strategy.

The important components and performance metrics of a PPC campaign.

Best practices for structuring campaigns and ad groups, budgeting, bidding, ad targeting, and so much more.

The top paid media experts you need to follow today.

EXPERT AUTHORS INCLUDE: Ilya Cherepakhin, Daniel Gilbert, Adam Heitzman, Pauline Jakober, Aaron Levy, Andrew Lolk, Melissa Mackey, Michelle Morgan, Corey Morris, Chandal Nolasco da Silva, Adam Proehl, Lisa Raehsler, Frederick Vallaeys, Susan Wenograd, and Kirk Williams.

Whether you’re a beginner in the world of paid search or a seasoned SEM marketer looking for a refresher, you will find this ebook valuable.

Learn how to build your PPC campaigns the right way when you download this guide.

Get your copy now!