Try for Free
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Paid Search

PPC 101: Get Your Complete Guide to PPC Marketing Basics [EBOOK]

Learn the basics of paid search marketing and everything you need to know about how pay-per-click advertising works from our PPC 101 guide.

PPC 101: Get Your Complete Guide to PPC Marketing Basics [EBOOK]

TL;DR: We have just updated our beginner’s guide: PPC 101: A Complete Guide to Pay-Per-Click Marketing Basics. Get your copy now.

Want to own some of the most valuable real estate in the search engine results and drive lots of traffic, conversions, and sales?

The quickest way to do this is with pay-per-click (PPC) marketing.

PPC marketing – also known as search engine marketing (SEM) – is a form of online advertising that allows your business to appear above the organic search results.

Put simply: you bid to appear when people search for specific terms (a.k.a., keywords). And then every time your ad appears and someone clicks on it, you pay for each click.

Simple, right?

Well, not so much.

In fact, PPC marketing is incredibly complex today.

There’s a LOT you need to know before you get started creating ads and campaigns.

Why?

Well, for starters, it’s easy to blow for your budget if you don’t know what you’re doing.

While that’s great for the ad platforms, it’s terrible for your budget!

To truly be successful, you need to know:

  • Advertising formats: Text ads, Responsive text ads, Video ads, Image ads, Call-only ads, and so much more!
  • Ad networks: Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, Adroll, Gemini, etc.
  • Terms and acronyms: Quality Score? Ad Rank? CTR? ROAS? CPC?
  • And so much more!

Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t – we’ve got great news for you!

We have just updated our beginner’s guide: PPC 101: A Complete Guide to Pay-Per-Click Marketing Basics.

Advertisement
Continue Reading Below

Simply download your copy of our in-depth ebook, which will walk you through all the fundamentals and essentials of PPC you need to know today.

Created in partnership with CallRail and TrafficGuard, this ebook will help you get started with PPC the right way.

Read Search Engine Journal’s PPC 101 guide and learn:

  • The definition of pay-per-click advertising and how paid search marketing works.
  • Why PPC is beneficial to advertisers and how they can develop a solid PPC strategy.
  • The important components and performance metrics of a PPC campaign.
  • Best practices for structuring campaigns and ad groups, budgeting, bidding, ad targeting, and so much more.
  • The top paid media experts you need to follow today.

EXPERT AUTHORS INCLUDE: Ilya Cherepakhin, Daniel Gilbert, Adam Heitzman, Pauline Jakober, Aaron Levy, Andrew Lolk, Melissa Mackey, Michelle Morgan, Corey Morris, Chandal Nolasco da Silva, Adam Proehl, Lisa Raehsler, Frederick Vallaeys, Susan Wenograd, and Kirk Williams.

Advertisement
Continue Reading Below

Whether you’re a beginner in the world of paid search or a seasoned SEM marketer looking for a refresher, you will find this ebook valuable.

Learn how to build your PPC campaigns the right way when you download this guide.

Get your copy now!

PPC 101: Get Your Complete Guide to PPC Marketing Basics [EBOOK]

CategoryNewsPaid Search
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Danny Goodwin

Danny Goodwin

Executive Editor at Search Engine Journal

Danny Goodwin is Executive Editor of Search Engine Journal. In addition to overseeing SEJ's editorial strategy and managing contributions from ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT

Want the full PPC 101 guide as a PDF?

Download It Free
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok