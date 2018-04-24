Pinterest Business Profiles to Display Total Monthly Viewers

Pinterest is making several changes to the appearance of business profiles, including the addition of a monthly viewer statistic.

Everyone, not just account administrators, will be able to see this statistic. It will show users the total number of people who saw the business’s pins within the last 30 days.

This statistic may prove to be even more influential than total follower count. Followers can be bought, but actual views are harder to fake.

On the other hand, views can technically be bought by promoting pins. So if you’re dissatisfied with how your monthly viewer count looks to other users, that’s one way to give it a boost.

Along with this new stat, Pinterest is also giving business profiles the ability to add dynamic cover images. The will let businesses highlight the content they want users to see first, which can include individual pins or entire boards.

These changes will be rolling out over the next couple of months.