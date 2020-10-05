Try for Free
Buy Your Optimize SEO T-Shirt Now [October Only]

Always optimizing your site for the search engines? Search Engine Journal’s new SEO-themed T-shirt is for you – available for sale now, this month only!

Buy your T-shirt now.

This Optimize short sleeve T-shirt is the perfect tee to start your optimization strategy off right.

The best part?

You can wear it on its own, or enlist it to layer under something like a jacket or another SEO tee.

This SEO short-sleeve shirt folds neatly to fit perfectly into standard dresser drawers.

This limited edition Optimize T-shirt is now on sale at our SEJ Merch online store.

T-shirt specs:

  • 100% ring-spun cotton.
  • 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²).
  • Pre-shrunk.
  • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping.
  • Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center.

Get your limited edition Optimize T-Shirt here. Now.

It will be removed from the store on October 31.

Keep an Eye Out for More Limited Edition T-Shirts from Search Engine Journal

This is just the second of our new T-shirt of the Month limited edition series of shirts that will be released by Search Engine Journal.

Want to get first dibs on our next T-shirt?

New designs are always revealed first to our email subscribers.

They also get exclusive access to discount codes of up to 20% on T-shirt purchases.

Not a subscriber?

Make sure to sign up for our newsletter before we drop the next T-shirt.

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita

News
