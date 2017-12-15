23 Facts You Should Know About Online Reviews

By now, all of us know online reviews play an important role in brand perception and online rankings.

Despite that, studies into online reviews, and how consumers react to them, continue to defy our expectations.

To make informed decisions about your review strategy, we need something more concrete than the knowledge that reviews play an increasingly large role in the buyer’s journey.

Here, are 23 informative statistics and insights that you need to know.

23 Important Stats & Studies About Online Reviews

Conclusion

Online reviews don’t necessarily impact consumer behavior in quite the way we expect them to.

It might not surprise us to learn that consumers are more influenced by online reviews than they have been in the past, but how many of us would have guessed that negative reviews can actually improve conversions, or that consumers are more interested in product reviews than prices?

Now that you’re armed with this knowledge, it’s time to get started. Assemble your review marketing strategy today.

