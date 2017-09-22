Now You Can ‘Snooze’ Instead of Unfollow Others on Facebook

Facebook has introduced a new option for muting people and pages which is a little less anti-social than unfollowing or unfriendliness them.

A ‘Snooze’ option is currently being tested amongst Facebook users in the US. It appears after clicking on the drop-down menu next to the name of a person, page, or group.

When you hit the ‘Snooze’ button on a person, page, or group you can mute them for either 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

Of course, the party on the other end will never know they have been snoozed, so you can mute others with complete anonymity.

Introducing a Snooze feature makes sense, as it will probably prevent a lot of people and pages from being unfollowed indefinitely.

A temporary option will help ensure people, pages, and groups are re-followed again after a set period of time.

A Facebook spokesperson has confirmed with TechCrunch that this feature is being worked on, saying:

”We’re testing new ways to give people control over their News Feeds so they can stay connected with the stories they find most relevant.”

It’s not known if or when the Snooze feature will be rolled out to more markets. That would likely depend on the success of the US rollout.