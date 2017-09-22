Export Google Search Console’s ‘Index Coverage’ Report

Site owners can now export data contained in Google Search Console’s Index Coverage report.

G-Squared Interactive was the first to notice the new feature and spread the word on Facebook:

Index Coverage is a relatively new report within Google Search Console that was first introduced in early August.

The report identifies how many pages of a site are getting indexed, as well as how many pages that are not getting indexed due to errors.

When there are errors preventing a page from being indexed, the Index Coverage report will also offer tips for fixing the issues.

Just as the Index Coverage report will identify the exact pages not getting indexed, it will identify the exact pages that are getting indexed.

Now that the report has matured and had time to collect data, we have the ability to export it if needed.

If you’re doing a site audit that requires data about indexed/non-indexed pages, it’s much easier to utilize the data when it has been exported as a spreadsheet.

It’s also helpful in general to have access to full reports of indexed/non-indexed URLs at the click of a button.

Of course, exporting the data means you can access it offline should you need to.