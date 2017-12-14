New Google Search Console Will Have Over 1 Year of Data

Google’s new and improved Search Console experience is slated for an early 2018 roll out, according to the company’s own John Mueller.

The new version of Search Console has been in beta testing since this summer, so we have a fairly good idea of what it’s going to offer and some have even seen it for themselves.

Most recently, beta users have been granted access to over a year’s worth of Search Console data, which is a considerable step up from the 90 days worth of data that’s offered with the current version.

On the first day of Christmas, Google gave to me… *12 months of data in the new GSC*!! OMG, here we go folks. I'm seeing 12 months of data in the Search Analytics beta. I asked and I've been told I can share this screenshot. Happy Holidays to all SEOs. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VhL5qsMlRW — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 13, 2017

With access to this much data, SEOs and search marketers finally have a bigger picture view of a website’s impressions in Google Search. This also makes it possible to do year-over-year comparisons.

If you haven’t used the new Search Console yet, you may be one of the lucky webmasters chosen during the expanded release that was announced today.