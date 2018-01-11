New Google Search Console Reports Have More Filtering Options

Google’s new Search Console experience has some advanced filtering options that weren’t previously available when the public beta launched earlier this week.

One of the most notable changes to the new Search Console is that reports now contain 16 months of data. Along with access to all this new data there are now new ways to filter it.

Those who have access to the new Google Search Console can find the filters within the Search Performance report. Glenn Gabe of G-Squared Interactive has shared some screenshots on Twitter for all to see.

I've been waiting for this! The new GSC just added custom date filtering AND compare functionality. That was much-needed in the new reporting. It's getting there! 🙂 For example, compare dates, devices, etc. This was missing until today. pic.twitter.com/ewqA59AjJx — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 10, 2018

There are three new filters in total:

Filter data by specific date range

Compare data in one custom date range against data in another custom date range.

Filter and compare data by device type.

The new Google Search Console is being rolled out gradually, so if you don’t have it yet chances are you will soon. For now, it will live side-by-side with the classic Search Console. Users can toggle back and forth between the two versions.

Expect more new features to be discovered as Google continues to work on the public beta.