New Google Analytics Home Screen Now Available to 50% of Users

A Google Analytics Project Manager has confirmed the new Google Analytics home screen is now available to 50% of all users.

Google was first spotted testing the new home screen design earlier this year. Unlike some other Google tests that come and go, it appears this change is here to stay.

The new home screen has been designed to give users instant access to more of the data they care about. This includes data such as:

Traffic over a selected time period

Active users right now

Top active pages

Revenue over a period of time

Conversion rate over a period of time

Sessions over a period of time

There also appears to be a section dedicated to answering the question: “how do you acquire users?” Data within this section includes Traffic Channel, Source/Medium, and Referrals.

If you don’t yet have access to the new Google Analytics home screen, you can see a preview of it in the screenshot below.

When will more users receive access to the new home screen? It’s hard to say at this point, as those being upgraded to the new home screen are being selected at random.