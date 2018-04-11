New Google AdWords Tool Can Forecast Reach of YouTube Ads

Google AdWords has introduced a new tool called Reach Planner, which allows advertisers to forecast reach and frequency of ad units on YouTube.

In addition, Reach Planner can also forecast performance across Google’s video partners. The tool will provide unique reach across all devices, for all audiences and video formats.

Another key feature of Reach Planner is called ‘product mixes.’ This feature will provide advertisers with insight into how different video formats work best together.

Reach Planner will suggest the right mix of YouTube ad products based on an advertiser’s marketing objective, ad preferences, and budget.

”For instance, if you want to maximize reach to drive awareness, and have short creative assets, Reach Planner will recommend the right allocation of spend between TrueView in-stream and Bumpers to achieve that goal.”

For more information, and to get started using Reach Planner, see Google’s landing page.