New Google AdWords Campaigns Use Machine Learning to Maximize Conversion Value

Google has introduced new shopping campaigns for AdWords, which utilize automation and machine learning to maximize conversion value.

If an advertiser were to define their conversion value as “revenue,” for example, then AdWords will automatically optimize the shopping campaign to maximize revenue based on budget constraints.

Standard shopping campaigns will continue to be offered along with Google AdWords’ new goal-optimized shopping campaigns.

Google boasts that the new shopping campaign type “offers a fully-automated solution to drive sales and reach more customers.“

The new shopping campaigns will be automatically optimized to help marketers achieve their specific goal, whether it’s maximizing conversion value or maximizing conversion value at a specific return on ad spend.

By taking into account a vast number of variables, such as signals like intent and context, goal-optimized shopping campaigns are designed to take the guesswork out of day-to-day optimizations.

This new Shopping campaign type will automatically optimize bids, identify the right audiences, and determine where ads show to maximize conversion value.

”Our systems will evaluate all available signals and use machine learning to predict the likelihood of a search query to convert so you can make the most of your budget across networks, products, and audiences.”

The new shopping campaign type utilizes both shopping and display remarketing campaigns to serve ads across Google.com, the Google Search Network, the Google Display Network, YouTube, and Gmail.

To set up one of these new campaigns, all advertisers need to do is add products to the goal-optimized campaign type.

With one of these campaigns set up there will no longer be a need to manage separate shopping and display remarketing campaigns.

Google AdWords’ new goal-optimized shopping campaigns will be available over the next few weeks.