Looking back at the Facebook ads boycott in Q3 of 2020, does the data show that it was worth it?

How did it affect advertisers, and moreover, how did it affect Facebook?

According to a study by Forrester, only 7 of 42 companies who participated in their study reported that their revenue decreased in Q3 as compared to Q2 of 2020.

The other 36 of those companies reported an increase in revenues during that same time.

These companies all participated in the Q3 2020 Facebook Ads Boycott.

The impact of this boycott did not have much impact on Facebook, as they saw their revenue grow 10%, according to MarketingDive’s article.

Google Ads’ Smart Shopping Campaigns May Offer More Data Than Originally Thought

Harpal Singh shared on Twitter his method of gleaning data from Google Ads’ smart shopping campaigns.

Smart shopping campaigns are notoriously difficult to report on due to the limitations that Google Ads puts on the information that the advertiser can access regarding their campaign.

By going to Assisted Conversions in Google Ads and filtering to see Networks and Campaigns, marketers are then able to filter their campaigns to only see smart shopping campaign data by network.

Ever wanted to see how your Google Smart Shopping campaigns are performing by network type (e.g. search, display, YouTube)? Well, now you can. The Cross-Network attribution beta allows you to break out campaign performance on a last-click and assisted basis. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/cZr3PH6tYv — Harpal Singh (@_HarpalSingh_) January 18, 2021

Olena Romanova also shared her own method of viewing smart shopping data on LinkedIn

In this week’s take of the week segment, David Herrmann of Herrmann Digital shared a unique analogy of Facebook’s sub-par management of the companies and marketers that use their ad platform.

Imagine your job just suddenly takes away your monitor but tells you nothing is wrong and to keep working. That is Facebook. — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) January 20, 2021

Next, in our ICYMI segment, Akvile DeFazio shared a handy way for marketers to take advantage of TikTok and Instagram’s new question stickers.

With Tik Toks new Q&A feature and Instagram users doing something similar with Question stickers, it's not a bad way for brands to source questions for the own insights to gain updated FAQ page or blog content. — Akvile DeFazio (@AkvileDeFazio) January 19, 2021

Then we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Whose ads have seen URL changes on Google SERPs?

What social media network do you think is going to die next?

Where did the “Our Story” tab go on my Facebook page?

When is the best time to post on social media?

Why does Google keep changing what they call things?

How is iOS14 going to affect Google Ads users?

