Moz’s Rand Fishkin Stepping Away from Day-to-Day Operations

Announced by Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz, Rand Fishkin will be stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the company he founded.

Fishkin will not be leaving Moz completely. Rather, he will be transitioning into an advisory role. His transition process is said to take between 6 to 9 months.

Moz, known as SEOMoz at the time, was founded by Fishkin over 16 years ago. What started off as a blog eventually turned into a marketing agency, and is now a successful SEO software company earning over $42 million annually.

Fishkin’s career with Moz will be documented in a book which is slated for release next year. Until then, what else is next?

As an advisor, or “Moz Associate,” Fishkin will continue to be a speaker and evangelist for the company. He will still be seen at conferences, and online presenting his popular Whiteboard Fridays series.

Being one of Moz’s largest shareholders, Fishkin will remain in his position as Chairman of the Board.

We at SEJ would like to extend our gratitude to Rand Fishkin for all he has done in the SEO industry. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors.