Microsoft Updates Dynamic Search Ads With Longer Titles & Descriptions

Microsoft Advertising is updating its dynamic search ads with longer titles and an additional description field.

This now makes Microsoft’s dynamic search ads more comparable to Google’s.

The updated ads allow you to:

Utilize an additional description field, for a maximum of two descriptions total.

Specify up to 90 characters each for the two descriptions.

Take advantage of longer dynamically generated ad titles.

Microsoft recommends using the additional description field to make ads more specific with attention-grabbing information.

However, the second description isn’t guaranteed to show up on all devices, so include the most important text in the first description field.

Dynamic Search Ads can be created via the Campaign Management or Bulk API.

This update available in countries where Dynamic Search Ad campaigns are supported: US, UK, France, Germany, Canada, and Australia.