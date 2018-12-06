You Need This 2019 Marketing Calendar & Free Templates!

What separates good marketers from great marketers?

Planning.

Now is the perfect time to begin planning for 2019. If you haven’t started yet, it isn’t too late.

Make sure your planning starts with this 2019 marketing calendar (including free templates).

It’s filled with traditional and wacky holidays, major sporting events, awards shows, and cause movements.

As you’ll soon see, there are so many special days, weeks, and months to remember!

This post will totally simplify your life in 2019. Bookmark it and come back whenever you need some creativ ideas.

Speaking of which…

Want some amazing content marketing ideas, too?

I’ve included some of my favorite campaigns from this year to inspire you.

So, feast your eyes on this exclusive marketing calendar for 2019 — from Amazon food drives and AI to Facebook communities about PSL — get excited for all the festivities to come.

Sidebar: I will be updating this calendar for 2020. If you would like me to expand on holidays, topics, or just have feedback please fill out 👉 this form. Thank you!

Free Marketing Calendar Templates

As much as I enjoy planning my marketing campaigns for my clients next year, there’s always a hurdle that I have to get over:

Organizing all the major dates is boring.

There’s never enough time.

So, to make planning 2019 as stress-free as possible, I’ve rounded up the top holidays and events coming next year.

Marketing Calendar for 2019 + Google Calendar

Here is the marketing calendar for 2019.

Here is the Google Calendar link.

Here is the Google Calendar ID: uj0mnh4k070j2iccnaq32kegbc@group.calendar.google.com

Now, let’s move ahead to your 2019 marketing calendar, in all its holiday glory.

2019 Marketing Calendar

I’ve separated this calendar by month, so you can jump to a certain month with one click below:

January

Whoo hoo! You made it to 2019!

And, while you may be full speed ahead on your New Year’s resolutions, it’s time to set your sights on a few other important big events happening in January, like Girl Scout Cookie season beginning. #priorities

From your New Year’s resolutions and hitting up the gym to the college national championship game and the SAG awards, January if jam-packed with marketing activities.

Ahead, find the top holidays, sporting events, and birthdays to celebrate in January.

Monthly Observances

Weight Loss Awareness Month

National Blood Donor Month

National Thank You Month

National Hobby Month

National Tea Month

Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins

Weekly Observances

January 1-7 – Diet Resolution Week

January 14-20 – Hunt For Happiness Week

January 15-19 – Sugar Awareness Week

January 22-26 – Clean Out Your Inbox Week

January 22-26 – National School Choice Week

January 28-February 2 – Meat Week

Days

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 1 – National Hangover Day

January 1 – Outback Bowl

January 1 – Rose Bowl

January 1 – NHL Winter Classic

January 3 – Festival of Sleep Day

January 3-6 – PGA Tournament of Champions

January 4 – Trivia Day

January 5 – National Bird Day

January 6 – National Bean Day

January 6 – Cuddle Up Day

January 7 – Golden Globes

January 7 – College Football Playoff National Championship

January 8 – Elvis’s Birthday

January 9 – National Take the Stairs Day

January 9 – Girl Scout Cookie Pre-Sales Begin

January 10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

January 10 – Houseplant Appreciation Day

January 11 – National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 14 – Dress Up Your Pet Day

January 15 – National Hat Day

January 17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day

January 18 – Winnie the Pooh Day (Author A.A. Milne’s birthday)

January 19 – National Popcorn Day

January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day

January 20 – National Cheese Lover’s Day

January 21 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

January 21 – National Hugging Day

January 22 – Oscar nominations announced

January 23 – Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD

January 24 – Compliment Day

January 24 – National Peanut Butter Day

January 24-27 – Winter X Games

January 24 – Sundance Film Festival begins

January 25 – Opposite Day

January 26 – Spouse’s Day

January 26 – National Hockey League All-Star Game

January 27 – Chocolate Cake Day

January 28 – SAG Awards

January 28 – Fun at Work Day

January 29 – National Puzzle Day

January 31 – Backward Day

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

Introducing the #CommitmentCollection. Introducing the #CommitmentCollection. Apparel and accessories made from the world's most valuable resource: COMMITMENT. View the collection at commitmentcollection.com #CommitToSomething Posted by Equinox on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

One man, countless lives changed. To honor his legacy, share how Martin Luther King Jr.’s life impacted yours with #ThankYouMLK50 — Twitter (@Twitter) January 15, 2018

February

Don’t hit the snooze button on 2019 yet because February is all about chocolate hearts, throwing the football, and celebrating and honoring black leaders of the past and present.

So, whether you’re cuddling up to your boo rewatching season one of “The End of the F***ing World” for Valentine’s Day or snuggling your dog (or cat) alone wolfing down heart-shaped candies for Single’s Awareness Day, you will have plenty to be joyful about this month.

Monthly Observances

Black History Month

American Heart Month

National Heart Month

National Weddings Month

National Cherry Month

Weekly Observances

February 1-7 Eating Disorder Awareness Week

February 8-16 – Fashion Week

February 14-21 – Condom Week

February 10-16 – Freelance Writers Appreciation Week

February 14-20 – Random Acts of Kindness Week

February 13-19 – International Flirting Week

Days

February 1 – Wear Red Day

February 1 – National Freedom Day

February 2 – Groundhog Day

February 2 – Bubble Gum Day

February 3 – Super Bowl Sunday

February 4 – World Cancer Day

February 5 – Chinese New Year

February 5 – World Nutella Day

February 6 – National Chopsticks Day

February 7 – Give Kids a Smile Day

February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day #SendACardToAFriendDay

February 7-10 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 8 – Boy Scout’s Day

February 9 – National Pizza Day

February 10 – Umbrella Day

February 10 – Grammy’s

February 11 – Make a Friend Day

February 12 – Lincoln’s Birthday

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

February 15 – Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday

February 15 – Single’s Awareness Day

February 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day

February 18 – Drink Wine Day

February 18 – President’s Day

February 20 – Love Your Pet Day

February 21 – Crossfit Open begins

February 22 – Washington’s Birthday

February 22 – Margarita Day

February 22 – Walk Your Dog Day

February 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day

February 24 – 91st Oscars ceremony

February 26 – Girl Scout Cookie Booth Sales Begin

February 26 – National Pistachio Day

February 28 – Floral Design Day

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

Celebration is 2X as good on a #JetSki. Congratulations #MarkBridges for winning Best Costume Design and the biggest, fastest award of the night! #Oscars #JetSki pic.twitter.com/10U3wIY30f — Kawasaki USA (@KawasakiUSA) March 5, 2018

March

March means spring is around the corner.

And, with spring, comes National Oreo Day.

I could eat Oreo’s in any of the following ways: inside first, then reversed, one bite, dunked just right, for brunch, lunch, in my chair, or the stairs, I could eat them anywhere.

As you can guess, March also hosts Dr. Seuss Day.

There’s also the Great American Cleanup, World Wildlife Day, Daylight Savings, and so much more.

Keep reading below to pencil in the best of what March has to offer.

Monthly Observances

Women’s History Month

Nutrition Month

Peanut Month

Music in Our Schools Month

Craft Month

Irish Heritage Month

American Red Cross Month

March for Meals

The Great American Cleanup

Weekly Observances

March 23-28 – National Sleep Awareness Week

March 12-17 – Girl Scout Week

March 12-17 – Campfire Birthday Week

March 26-31 – National Cleaning Week

Days

March 1 – National Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day)

March 1 – Employee Appreciation Day

March 1 – Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

March 3 – Day of Unplugging

March 3 – World Wildlife Day

March 5 – Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday

March 6 – Ash Wednesday

March 6 – Dentist’s Day

March 6 – Oreo Day

March 6 – Shaq’s Birthday

March 7 – Cereal Day

March 7-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA

March 8 – SXSW

March 8 – Popcorn Lover’s Day

March 8 – International Women’s Day

March 10 – Daylight Savings

March 11 – Napping Day

March 13 – Jewel Day

March 14 – Pi Day

March 14-17 – The Players Championship PGA

March 15 – The Ides of March

March 16 – World Sleep Day

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

March 18 –Awkward Moments Day

March 20 – First Day of Spring

March 20 – Agriculture Day

March 20 – World Down Syndrome Day

March 22 – World Water Day

March 23 – Puppy Day

March 25 – Crossfit Open ends

March 26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness

March 28 – Baseball Opening Day

March 29 – Mom & Pop Business Owner’s Day

March 30 – National Doctor’s Day

March 31 – Crayon Day

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

Oreo Birthday Giveaway 2018 No land line, no problem. You can still get a free Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar #OreoBirthdayGiveaway #ad http://bit.ly/2oTMPmP Abbreviated rules: Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. (including D.C.), 18 years old or older. Program ends 11:59 pm EST on 3/12/18 or when 1,000,000 participants register for the Program, whichever comes first. For complete Terms and Conditions and all details, visit www.OreoBirthdayGiveaway.com. The Offer will be fulfilled within 6 weeks from promotion end. Posted by Shaquille O' Neal on Thursday, March 8, 2018

April

What a better way to start the month than watching the PGA Masters and cheersing to National Beer Day?

And, what a better way to end the month than by honoring Mother Earth with Earth Day and dancing at Coachella?

Truly, this April is not only about the Easter bunny. It’s full of holiday delights.

Monthly Observances

Earth Month

National Volunteer Month

National Autism Awareness Month

Keep America Beautiful Month

National Garden Month

Stress Awareness Month

National Poetry Month

Weekly Observances

April 5-8 Masters Week

April 15-22 – National Volunteer Week

April 16-22- Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week

April 23-29 – Administrative Professionals Week

April 22-28 – Every Kid Healthy Week

April 22-28 – National Princess Week

Days

April 1 – April Fool’s Day

April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day

April 2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

April 3 – Don’t Go To Work Unless it’s Fun Day

April 4 – School Librarian Day

April 7 – World Health Day

April 7 – National Beer Day

April 9 – Winston Churchill Day

April 10 – Free Cone Day (Ben & Jerry’s)

April 10 – Golfer’s Day

April 11 – National Pet Day

April 11-14 – Masters Tournament PGA

April 12 – National Grilled Cheese Day

April 12-21 – Coachella Music Festival

April 14 – Palm Sunday

April 15 – National Titanic Remembrance Day

April 15 – Tax Day

April 19 – Good Friday

April 20 – Lookalike Day

April 21 – Easter Sunday

April 22 – Earth Day

April 24 – Administrative Professionals Day

April 25 – Take Your Daughter and/or Son to Work Day

April 25 – Administrative Professional’s Day

April 27 – Arbor Day

April 27-29 – Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR

April 28 – National Superhero Day

April 30 – National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

May

May is competing for my favorite month of the year.

Mostly because it consists of making a mean batch of margaritas for Cinco de Mayo and dressing up as Princess Leia for Star Wars Day.

But, before you break out the guac and lightsabers, May also honors military families, mothers, nurses, teachers, and more.

Plus, let’s not forget about the official start to summer with Memorial Day.

Grab your swimsuits, seven layer dip, and show appreciation you must (insert Yoda voice<(-_-)>).

Monthly Observances

ALS Awareness

Asthma Awareness

National Celiac Disease Awareness Month

Clean Air Month

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month

National Barbecue Month

National Bike Month

National Hamburger Month

National Salad Month

National Photograph Month

Gifts from the Garden Month

Lupus Awareness Month

Military Family Appreciation Month

Weekly Observances

Food Allergy Awareness Week (second full week of May)

April 30-May 4 – National Tourism Week

April 30-May 4 – Drinking Water Week

April 30-May 4 – National Pet Week

May 7-11 – Teacher Appreciation Week

May 6- 12 – Nurse’s Week

Days

May 1 – May Day

May 1 – Mother Goose Day

May 2 – Thank A Teacher Day

May 4 – Star Wars Day

May 4 – Kentucky Derby

May 5 – Cinco De Mayo

May 6 – National Nurse’s Day

May 8 – World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

May 8 – National Teacher’s Day

May 9 – National Receptionists Day

May 10 – Military Spouse Appreciation Day

May 11 – Eat What You Want Day

May 12 – World Fair Trade Day

May 12 – Mother’s Day

May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day

May 16 – Love a Tree Day

May 16-19 – PGA Championship

May 18 – Armed Forces Day

May 18 – National Bike to Work Day

May 18 – NASCAR Day

May 19 – Armed Forces Day

May 20 – Be a Millionaire Day

May 24 – Victoria Day (Canada)

May 25 – Geek Pride Day

May 25 – National Wine Day

May 26-Jun 9 – French Open

May 26 – Sally Ride Day

May 26 – Indianapolis 500

May 28 – Memorial Day

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

June

And just like that, we’re halfway through the year. Welcome to summertime!

From National Donut Day to the Women’s World Cup, this is the only holiday calendar you’ll need for June 2019.

I did you the favor of listing of the big events happening this June to help you build your marketing calendar.

That way you have more time tubing down the river with drinks and day drinking.

Monthly Observances

Men’s Health Month

National Safety Month

Acne Awareness Month

LGBTQ Pride Month

National Adopt a Cat Month

Aquarium Month

Candy Month

Weekly Observances

June 4-10 – Pet Appreciation Week

June 12-18 – Men’s Health Week

Days

June 1 – National Donut Day

June 2 – National Rocky Road Day

June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day

June 4 – National Cheese Day

June 5 – World Environment Day

June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

June 7-July 7 – Women’s World Cup Soccer

June 8 – World Oceans Day

June 8 – National Best Friends Day

June 9 – Donald Duck Day

June 10 – Iced Tea Day

June 13 – National Weed Your Garden Day

June 13-16 –U.S. Open PGA

June 14 – Flag Day

June 16 – Father’s Day

June 16 – World Juggler’s Day

June 18 – National Splurge Day

June 19 – National Kissing Day

June 21 – First Day of Summer / Summer Solstice

June 21 – National Selfie Day

June 22 – National Take a Dog to Work Day

June 29 – Camera Day

June 30 – Social Media Day

Stanley Cup Finals

NBA Finals

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

Happy #SMDay! 🎉 What’s Been One of Social Media’s Biggest Impacts on Your Life? Share with #ImpactOfSocial! ❤️ You’ll Be Entered to Win Buffer Swag! pic.twitter.com/HoiGcTiRVZ — Buffer (@buffer) June 30, 2018

July

It’s time to celebrate America’s birthday!

July is more than just Nathan’s hot dog eating contest, National Ice Cream Day, and fireworks.

It’s also home to World Emoji Day, Tour de France, Wimbledon, #NoMakeUp Day, and (my personal favorite) National 7-11 Day.

I mean, c’mon, if you don’t love a free Slurpee from 7-11, then we can’t be friends. The one time you don’t get judged for combining cherry and blue raspberry.

Monthly Observances

Ice Cream Month

National Grilling Month

National Picnic Month

National Independent Retailer Month

National Blueberry Month

Weekly Observances

July 15-21 – Capture the Sunset Week

July 16-22 – Independent Retailers Week

Days

July 1 – National Postal Worker Day

July 1 – International Joke Day

July 1-14 – Wimbledon

July 2 – World UFO Day

July 4 – Independence Day

July 4 – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

July 5 – National Bikini Day

July 6-28 – Tour de France

July 7 – Chocolate Day

July 8 – Video Games Day

July 11 – National 7-Eleven Day

July 12 – Pecan Pie Day

July 13 – Rock Worldwide Day

July 13 – French Fry Day

July 15 – National Ice Cream Day

July 16 – World Snake Day

July 17 – World Emoji Day

July 18 – World Hepatitis Day

July 18 – Hot Dog Day

July 18 – Amazon Prime Day

July 19 – National Daiquiri Day

July 20 – National Moon Day

July 21 – #NoMakeUp Day

July 24 – Amelia Earhart Day

July 25-28 – World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

July 26 – Aunt and Uncle Day

July 28 – Parents’ Day

July 30 – Father-in-Law Day

July 30 – International Day of Friendship

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

We’re having a little celebration tomorrow… are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/08dhLAtFK9 — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 10, 2018

August

Welp, I can’t believe it’s August already. It feels like just yesterday I was trading in my UGG boots for Rainbow flip-flops.

August symbolizes the death of summer for the kiddos and the rebirth of back to school for the parents.

August also represents the (official) start for NFL preseason. Plus, the Crossfit Games and the World Lumberjack Championships kick off.

Monthly Observances

Back to School Month

National Golf Month

National Breastfeeding Month

Family Fun Month

Peach Month

Weekly Observances

August 6-12 – National Farmers’ Market Week

August 7-13 – PGA Championship Tournament

August 13-19 – National Motorcycle Week

August 13-19 – Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week

Days

August 1 – Crossfit Games begins

August 1 – World Lumberjack Championships

August 1-4 – Summer X Games

August 1 – NFL Preseason begins

August 1 – National Girlfriends Day

August 2 – International Beer Day

August 2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

August 5 – International Friendship Day

August 8 – International Cat Day #InternationalCatDay

August 9 – Book Lover’s Day

August 10 – National S’mores Day

August 12 – Middle Child’s Day (Go Jan Brady!)

August 13 – Left-hander’s Day

August 16 – National Tell a Joke Day

August 18 – Bad Poetry Day

August 19 – World Humanitarian Day

August 21 – Senior Citizen’s Day

August 26 – National Dog Day

August 26 – Women’s Equality Day

August 30 – Frankenstein Day

August 31 – National Trail Mix Day

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

September

Get ready for sweater weather as September brings the first signs of fall.

But, this doesn’t give you an excuse to curl up with a good episode or two of “American Horror Story”.

September is the time to enjoy the three-day Labor Day weekend, outdoor grilling, and Oktoberfest.

Monthly Observances

Wilderness Month

National Preparedness Month

National Food Safety Education Month

Fruit and Veggies—More Matters Month

National Yoga Awareness Month

Whole Grains Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

Little League Month

Better Breakfast Month

Weekly Observances

September 9-15 – National Suicide Prevention Week

September 18-24 – Pollution Prevention Week

September 17-23 – National Indoor Plant Week

September 24-30 – National Dog Week

Days

September 1 – International Bacon Day

September 2 – Labor Day

September 5 – Cheese Pizza Day

September 6 – Read a Book Day

September 8 – Grandparents Day

September 11 – 9/11

September 11 – Patriot’s Day

September 12 – National Video Games Day

September 13 – Uncle Sam Day

September 15 – Greenpeace Day

September 16 – Wife Appreciation Day

September 15 – Boys’ and Girls’ Club Day for Kids

September 17 – Constitution Day

September 17 – Citizenship Day

September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate

September 21 – International Day of Peace

September 21 – Oktoberfest Begins

September 23 – Checkers Day

September 23 – First Day of Fall

September 25– National Voter Registration Day

September 27 – World Tourism Day

September 28 – Native American Day

September 29 – Coffee Day

September 29 – World Heart Day

September 30 – Rosh Hashanah

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

Out of respect for the victims of September 11, we won’t be tweeting tomorrow. We will be back on September 12. #neverforget — Sherwin-Williams (@SherwinWilliams) September 10, 2013

October

Remember the epic stunt by Benefit Cosmetics where the broke the Guinness World Record for the most people filling in their eyebrows at the same time for National Brow Day?

More than 250 people showed up in San Francisco to help the brand capture its third world record.

This whole spectacle made any of my usual Halloween marketing plans look like an afterthought.

But, even if you’re not breaking records or inventing your own holiday, October still has a lot to offer.

Monthly Observances

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AIDS Awareness Month

Bully Prevention Month

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Celiac Disease Awareness Month

Financial Planning Month

National Pizza Month

Allergy Appreciation Month

Weekly Observances

October 1-7 – Great Books Week

October 1-7 – National Work From Home Week

October 15-21 – Mediation Week

October 15-21 – National Business Women’s Week

October 22-28 – National Red Ribbon Week

Days

October 1 – World Vegetarian Day

October 2 – Name Your Car Day

October 2 – Brow Day

October 3 – National Techies Day

October 3 – National Boyfriend’s Day

October 4 – National Taco Day

October 4 – National Kale Day

October 5 – World Teacher’s Day

October 6 – World Smile Day

October 6 – Oktoberfest Ends

October 8 – Yom Kippur

October 9 – Columbus Day

October 9 – Leif Erikson Day

October 10 – World Mental Health Day

October 11 – It’s My Party Day

October 14 – Columbus Day

October 13 – World Egg Day

October 16 – World Food Day

October 16 – Boss’s Day

October 18 – Spirit Day (anti-bullying)

October 19 – Sweetest Day

October 22 – MLB World Series begins

October 24 – United Nations Day

October 27 – Make a Difference Day

October 30 – Mischief Night

October 31 – Day of the Dead Begins

October 31 – Halloween

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

November

When entering the month of November for your marketing calendar, you may start to suffer from decision fatigue.

You have so many options from growing your mustache for Movember, turning your clocks back, or prepping for Thanksgiving.

And, don’t even get me started on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday madness. People spent $6.22 billion alone on Black Friday.

As you can see, November gets real busy, real quick. So, make some space on your calendar for these festive events.

Monthly Observances

Movember

National Healthy Skin Month

Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month

National Adoption Month

National Gratitude Month

Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month

National Diabetes Awareness Month

Weekly Observances

November 13-19 – World Kindness Week

November 13-17 – American Education Week

Days

November 1 – All Saint’s Day

November 2 – Day of the Dead Ends

November 3 – Sandwich Day

November 3 – King Tut Day

November 3 – Daylight Savings Time ends

November 6 – U.S. General Election Day

November 10 – Marine Corp Birthday

November 11 – Veterans Day

November 12 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

November 13 – World Kindness Day

November 13 – Sadie Hawkins Day

November 14 – World Diabetes Day

November 15 – America Recycles Day

November 16 – International Tolerance Day

November 17 – Homemade Bread Day

November 28 – Thanksgiving Day

November 29 – Black Friday

November 30 – Giving Tuesday

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

We know what’s true… But we’re gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich. #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/mhUoHBmnre — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

December

It’s December. You’ve got a lot on the brain. Free Shipping Day. The President’s Cup PGA tour. And, of course, Festivus.

There are the essentials like Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and all the holiday-themed joy that will get you through the month.

And, hopefully, you aren’t like me and already have your holiday marketing events planned well in advance.

Monthly Observances

National Human Rights Month

Operation Santa Paws

Bingo Month

Weekly Observances

December 2-10 – Chanukah

December 26-January 1 – Kwanzaa

Days

December 1 – World AIDS Day

December 1 – Rosa Parks Day

December 2 – Cyber Monday

December 3 – Giving Tuesday

December 4 – Cookie Day

December 6 – St. Nicolas Day

December 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 9-15 – Presidents Cup PGA

December 9 – Christmas Card Day

December 10 – Nobel Prize Day

December 12 – Poinsettia Day

December 14 – Roast Chestnuts Day

December 15 – Bill of Rights Day

December 15 – Free Shipping Day

December 18 – Bake Cookies Day

December 19 – National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

December 20 – Go Caroling Day

December 22 – First Day of Winter / Winter Solstice

December 23 – Channukah/Hanukkah begins

December 23 – Festivus

December 24 – Christmas Eve

December 25 – Christmas Day

December 26 – Kwanzaa

December 26 – Boxing Day

December 27 – National Fruitcake Day

December 30 – Channukah/Hanukkah ends

December 31 – New Year’s Eve

Examples of holiday marketing for brands:

What’s in Your Marketing Strategy for 2019?

I know how tough it can be to run a business or manage clients.

There’s a long list of to-do’s that never seem to get done.

I’ve been there.

That’s why I created this marketing calendar for 2019. I want to help you stay organized to free up your time to focus on your marketing strategy 2019.

Hopefully, this inspired you to plan for next year.

I’d love to hear about your marketing goals for 2019. And, any campaigns you loved from 2018. Tweet us at @sejournal or @annaleacrowe to share your thoughts!

