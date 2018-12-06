You Need This 2019 Marketing Calendar & Free Templates!

What separates good marketers from great marketers?
Planning.
Now is the perfect time to begin planning for 2019. If you haven’t started yet, it isn’t too late.
Make sure your planning starts with this 2019 marketing calendar (including free templates).
It’s filled with traditional and wacky holidays, major sporting events, awards shows, and cause movements.
As you’ll soon see, there are so many special days, weeks, and months to remember!
This post will totally simplify your life in 2019. Bookmark it and come back whenever you need some creativ ideas.
Speaking of which…
Want some amazing content marketing ideas, too?
I’ve included some of my favorite campaigns from this year to inspire you.
So, feast your eyes on this exclusive marketing calendar for 2019 — from Amazon food drives and AI to Facebook communities about PSL — get excited for all the festivities to come.
Sidebar: I will be updating this calendar for 2020. If you would like me to expand on holidays, topics, or just have feedback please fill out 👉 this form. Thank you!
Free Marketing Calendar Templates
As much as I enjoy planning my marketing campaigns for my clients next year, there’s always a hurdle that I have to get over:
Organizing all the major dates is boring.
There’s never enough time.
So, to make planning 2019 as stress-free as possible, I’ve rounded up the top holidays and events coming next year.
Marketing Calendar for 2019 + Google Calendar
Here is the marketing calendar for 2019.
Here is the Google Calendar link.
Here is the Google Calendar ID: uj0mnh4k070j2iccnaq32kegbc@group.calendar.google.com.@sejournal & @annaleacrowe just had a mic drop moment 🎤 as they released their marketing calendar for 2019 & it’s awesome 👊 https://bit.ly/2FBgQDk
Now, let’s move ahead to your 2019 marketing calendar, in all its holiday glory.
2019 Marketing Calendar
I’ve separated this calendar by month, so you can jump to a certain month with one click below:
January
Whoo hoo! You made it to 2019!
And, while you may be full speed ahead on your New Year’s resolutions, it’s time to set your sights on a few other important big events happening in January, like Girl Scout Cookie season beginning. #priorities
From your New Year’s resolutions and hitting up the gym to the college national championship game and the SAG awards, January if jam-packed with marketing activities.
Ahead, find the top holidays, sporting events, and birthdays to celebrate in January.
Monthly Observances
Weight Loss Awareness Month
National Blood Donor Month
National Thank You Month
National Hobby Month
National Tea Month
Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins
Weekly Observances
January 1-7 – Diet Resolution Week
January 14-20 – Hunt For Happiness Week
January 15-19 – Sugar Awareness Week
January 22-26 – Clean Out Your Inbox Week
January 22-26 – National School Choice Week
January 28-February 2 – Meat Week
Days
January 1 – New Year’s Day
January 1 – National Hangover Day
January 1 – Outback Bowl
January 1 – Rose Bowl
January 1 – NHL Winter Classic
January 3 – Festival of Sleep Day
January 3-6 – PGA Tournament of Champions
January 4 – Trivia Day
January 5 – National Bird Day
January 6 – National Bean Day
January 6 – Cuddle Up Day
January 7 – Golden Globes
January 7 – College Football Playoff National Championship
January 8 – Elvis’s Birthday
January 9 – National Take the Stairs Day
January 9 – Girl Scout Cookie Pre-Sales Begin
January 10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day
January 10 – Houseplant Appreciation Day
January 11 – National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
January 14 – Dress Up Your Pet Day
January 15 – National Hat Day
January 17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day
January 18 – Winnie the Pooh Day (Author A.A. Milne’s birthday)
January 19 – National Popcorn Day
January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day
January 20 – National Cheese Lover’s Day
January 21 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
January 21 – National Hugging Day
January 22 – Oscar nominations announced
January 23 – Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD
January 24 – Compliment Day
January 24 – National Peanut Butter Day
January 24-27 – Winter X Games
January 24 – Sundance Film Festival begins
January 25 – Opposite Day
January 26 – Spouse’s Day
January 26 – National Hockey League All-Star Game
January 27 – Chocolate Cake Day
January 28 – SAG Awards
January 28 – Fun at Work Day
January 29 – National Puzzle Day
January 31 – Backward Day
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
View this post on Instagram
|| #GIVEAWAY || Kick off the New Year by winning one of our 32L SOVRN Drifter : HD convertible duffle/backpacks ($150 Retail)!! Every contestant will receive a discount code just for entering. To enter: 1) Tag 3 friends in the comments section below 2) Tag @SOVRNRepublic & #SOVRNRepublic to show us why you should be selected // That's it! \ **1 Winner Announced on Friday 1/15/16** 📷: @ravean_kretowicz | @iammarcoliver
Introducing the #CommitmentCollection.
Introducing the #CommitmentCollection. Apparel and accessories made from the world's most valuable resource: COMMITMENT. View the collection at commitmentcollection.com #CommitToSomething
Posted by Equinox on Tuesday, January 2, 2018
One man, countless lives changed.
To honor his legacy, share how Martin Luther King Jr.’s life impacted yours with #ThankYouMLK50
— Twitter (@Twitter) January 15, 2018
February
Don’t hit the snooze button on 2019 yet because February is all about chocolate hearts, throwing the football, and celebrating and honoring black leaders of the past and present.
So, whether you’re cuddling up to your boo rewatching season one of “The End of the F***ing World” for Valentine’s Day or snuggling your dog (or cat) alone wolfing down heart-shaped candies for Single’s Awareness Day, you will have plenty to be joyful about this month.
Monthly Observances
Black History Month
American Heart Month
National Heart Month
National Weddings Month
National Cherry Month
Weekly Observances
February 1-7 Eating Disorder Awareness Week
February 8-16 – Fashion Week
February 14-21 – Condom Week
February 10-16 – Freelance Writers Appreciation Week
February 14-20 – Random Acts of Kindness Week
February 13-19 – International Flirting Week
Days
February 1 – Wear Red Day
February 1 – National Freedom Day
February 2 – Groundhog Day
February 2 – Bubble Gum Day
February 3 – Super Bowl Sunday
February 4 – World Cancer Day
February 5 – Chinese New Year
February 5 – World Nutella Day
February 6 – National Chopsticks Day
February 7 – Give Kids a Smile Day
February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day #SendACardToAFriendDay
February 7-10 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 8 – Boy Scout’s Day
February 9 – National Pizza Day
February 10 – Umbrella Day
February 10 – Grammy’s
February 11 – Make a Friend Day
February 12 – Lincoln’s Birthday
February 14 – Valentine’s Day
February 15 – Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday
February 15 – Single’s Awareness Day
February 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day
February 18 – Drink Wine Day
February 18 – President’s Day
February 20 – Love Your Pet Day
February 21 – Crossfit Open begins
February 22 – Washington’s Birthday
February 22 – Margarita Day
February 22 – Walk Your Dog Day
February 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day
February 24 – 91st Oscars ceremony
February 26 – Girl Scout Cookie Booth Sales Begin
February 26 – National Pistachio Day
February 28 – Floral Design Day
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
Celebration is 2X as good on a #JetSki. Congratulations #MarkBridges for winning Best Costume Design and the biggest, fastest award of the night! #Oscars #JetSki pic.twitter.com/10U3wIY30f
— Kawasaki USA (@KawasakiUSA) March 5, 2018
March
March means spring is around the corner.
And, with spring, comes National Oreo Day.
I could eat Oreo’s in any of the following ways: inside first, then reversed, one bite, dunked just right, for brunch, lunch, in my chair, or the stairs, I could eat them anywhere.
As you can guess, March also hosts Dr. Seuss Day.
There’s also the Great American Cleanup, World Wildlife Day, Daylight Savings, and so much more.
Keep reading below to pencil in the best of what March has to offer.
Monthly Observances
Women’s History Month
Nutrition Month
Peanut Month
Music in Our Schools Month
Craft Month
Irish Heritage Month
American Red Cross Month
March for Meals
The Great American Cleanup
Weekly Observances
March 23-28 – National Sleep Awareness Week
March 12-17 – Girl Scout Week
March 12-17 – Campfire Birthday Week
March 26-31 – National Cleaning Week
Days
March 1 – National Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day)
March 1 – Employee Appreciation Day
March 1 – Peanut Butter Lover’s Day
March 3 – Day of Unplugging
March 3 – World Wildlife Day
March 5 – Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday
March 6 – Ash Wednesday
March 6 – Dentist’s Day
March 6 – Oreo Day
March 6 – Shaq’s Birthday
March 7 – Cereal Day
March 7-10 – Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA
March 8 – SXSW
March 8 – Popcorn Lover’s Day
March 8 – International Women’s Day
March 10 – Daylight Savings
March 11 – Napping Day
March 13 – Jewel Day
March 14 – Pi Day
March 14-17 – The Players Championship PGA
March 15 – The Ides of March
March 16 – World Sleep Day
March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day
March 18 –Awkward Moments Day
March 20 – First Day of Spring
March 20 – Agriculture Day
March 20 – World Down Syndrome Day
March 22 – World Water Day
March 23 – Puppy Day
March 25 – Crossfit Open ends
March 26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness
March 28 – Baseball Opening Day
March 29 – Mom & Pop Business Owner’s Day
March 30 – National Doctor’s Day
March 31 – Crayon Day
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
No land line, no problem. You can still get a free Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar #OreoBirthdayGiveaway #ad http://bit.ly/2oTMPmP Abbreviated rules: Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. (including D.C.), 18 years old or older. Program ends 11:59 pm EST on 3/12/18 or when 1,000,000 participants register for the Program, whichever comes first. For complete Terms and Conditions and all details, visit www.OreoBirthdayGiveaway.com. The Offer will be fulfilled within 6 weeks from promotion end.
Posted by Shaquille O' Neal on Thursday, March 8, 2018
Treat yourself to some #PiDay savings with 20% off: https://t.co/pDwywUEPMk pic.twitter.com/P3mjWBE0N9
— Kohl's (@Kohls) March 14, 2018
April
What a better way to start the month than watching the PGA Masters and cheersing to National Beer Day?
And, what a better way to end the month than by honoring Mother Earth with Earth Day and dancing at Coachella?
Truly, this April is not only about the Easter bunny. It’s full of holiday delights.
Monthly Observances
Earth Month
National Volunteer Month
National Autism Awareness Month
Keep America Beautiful Month
National Garden Month
Stress Awareness Month
National Poetry Month
Weekly Observances
April 5-8 Masters Week
April 15-22 – National Volunteer Week
April 16-22- Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week
April 23-29 – Administrative Professionals Week
April 22-28 – Every Kid Healthy Week
April 22-28 – National Princess Week
Days
April 1 – April Fool’s Day
April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day
April 2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
April 3 – Don’t Go To Work Unless it’s Fun Day
April 4 – School Librarian Day
April 7 – World Health Day
April 7 – National Beer Day
April 9 – Winston Churchill Day
April 10 – Free Cone Day (Ben & Jerry’s)
April 10 – Golfer’s Day
April 11 – National Pet Day
April 11-14 – Masters Tournament PGA
April 12 – National Grilled Cheese Day
April 12-21 – Coachella Music Festival
April 14 – Palm Sunday
April 15 – National Titanic Remembrance Day
April 15 – Tax Day
April 19 – Good Friday
April 20 – Lookalike Day
April 21 – Easter Sunday
April 22 – Earth Day
April 24 – Administrative Professionals Day
April 25 – Take Your Daughter and/or Son to Work Day
April 25 – Administrative Professional’s Day
April 27 – Arbor Day
April 27-29 – Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR
April 28 – National Superhero Day
April 30 – National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
May
May is competing for my favorite month of the year.
Mostly because it consists of making a mean batch of margaritas for Cinco de Mayo and dressing up as Princess Leia for Star Wars Day.
But, before you break out the guac and lightsabers, May also honors military families, mothers, nurses, teachers, and more.
Plus, let’s not forget about the official start to summer with Memorial Day.
Grab your swimsuits, seven layer dip, and show appreciation you must (insert Yoda voice<(-_-)>).
Monthly Observances
ALS Awareness
Asthma Awareness
National Celiac Disease Awareness Month
Clean Air Month
Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
National Barbecue Month
National Bike Month
National Hamburger Month
National Salad Month
National Photograph Month
Gifts from the Garden Month
Lupus Awareness Month
Military Family Appreciation Month
Weekly Observances
Food Allergy Awareness Week (second full week of May)
April 30-May 4 – National Tourism Week
April 30-May 4 – Drinking Water Week
April 30-May 4 – National Pet Week
May 7-11 – Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6- 12 – Nurse’s Week
Days
May 1 – May Day
May 1 – Mother Goose Day
May 2 – Thank A Teacher Day
May 4 – Star Wars Day
May 4 – Kentucky Derby
May 5 – Cinco De Mayo
May 6 – National Nurse’s Day
May 8 – World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
May 8 – National Teacher’s Day
May 9 – National Receptionists Day
May 10 – Military Spouse Appreciation Day
May 11 – Eat What You Want Day
May 12 – World Fair Trade Day
May 12 – Mother’s Day
May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day
May 16 – Love a Tree Day
May 16-19 – PGA Championship
May 18 – Armed Forces Day
May 18 – National Bike to Work Day
May 18 – NASCAR Day
May 19 – Armed Forces Day
May 20 – Be a Millionaire Day
May 24 – Victoria Day (Canada)
May 25 – Geek Pride Day
May 25 – National Wine Day
May 26-Jun 9 – French Open
May 26 – Sally Ride Day
May 26 – Indianapolis 500
May 28 – Memorial Day
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
June
And just like that, we’re halfway through the year. Welcome to summertime!
From National Donut Day to the Women’s World Cup, this is the only holiday calendar you’ll need for June 2019.
I did you the favor of listing of the big events happening this June to help you build your marketing calendar.
That way you have more time tubing down the river with drinks and day drinking.
Monthly Observances
Men’s Health Month
National Safety Month
Acne Awareness Month
LGBTQ Pride Month
National Adopt a Cat Month
Aquarium Month
Candy Month
Weekly Observances
June 4-10 – Pet Appreciation Week
June 12-18 – Men’s Health Week
Days
June 1 – National Donut Day
June 2 – National Rocky Road Day
June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day
June 4 – National Cheese Day
June 5 – World Environment Day
June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
June 7-July 7 – Women’s World Cup Soccer
June 8 – World Oceans Day
June 8 – National Best Friends Day
June 9 – Donald Duck Day
June 10 – Iced Tea Day
June 13 – National Weed Your Garden Day
June 13-16 –U.S. Open PGA
June 14 – Flag Day
June 16 – Father’s Day
June 16 – World Juggler’s Day
June 18 – National Splurge Day
June 19 – National Kissing Day
June 21 – First Day of Summer / Summer Solstice
June 21 – National Selfie Day
June 22 – National Take a Dog to Work Day
June 29 – Camera Day
June 30 – Social Media Day
Stanley Cup Finals
NBA Finals
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
Happy #SMDay! 🎉
What’s Been One of Social Media’s Biggest Impacts on Your Life?
Share with #ImpactOfSocial! ❤️ You’ll Be Entered to Win Buffer Swag! pic.twitter.com/HoiGcTiRVZ
— Buffer (@buffer) June 30, 2018
July
It’s time to celebrate America’s birthday!
July is more than just Nathan’s hot dog eating contest, National Ice Cream Day, and fireworks.
It’s also home to World Emoji Day, Tour de France, Wimbledon, #NoMakeUp Day, and (my personal favorite) National 7-11 Day.
I mean, c’mon, if you don’t love a free Slurpee from 7-11, then we can’t be friends. The one time you don’t get judged for combining cherry and blue raspberry.
Monthly Observances
Ice Cream Month
National Grilling Month
National Picnic Month
National Independent Retailer Month
National Blueberry Month
Weekly Observances
July 15-21 – Capture the Sunset Week
July 16-22 – Independent Retailers Week
Days
July 1 – National Postal Worker Day
July 1 – International Joke Day
July 1-14 – Wimbledon
July 2 – World UFO Day
July 4 – Independence Day
July 4 – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
July 5 – National Bikini Day
July 6-28 – Tour de France
July 7 – Chocolate Day
July 8 – Video Games Day
July 11 – National 7-Eleven Day
July 12 – Pecan Pie Day
July 13 – Rock Worldwide Day
July 13 – French Fry Day
July 15 – National Ice Cream Day
July 16 – World Snake Day
July 17 – World Emoji Day
July 18 – World Hepatitis Day
July 18 – Hot Dog Day
July 18 – Amazon Prime Day
July 19 – National Daiquiri Day
July 20 – National Moon Day
July 21 – #NoMakeUp Day
July 24 – Amelia Earhart Day
July 25-28 – World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 26 – Aunt and Uncle Day
July 28 – Parents’ Day
July 30 – Father-in-Law Day
July 30 – International Day of Friendship
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
We’re having a little celebration tomorrow… are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/08dhLAtFK9
— 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 10, 2018
August
Welp, I can’t believe it’s August already. It feels like just yesterday I was trading in my UGG boots for Rainbow flip-flops.
August symbolizes the death of summer for the kiddos and the rebirth of back to school for the parents.
August also represents the (official) start for NFL preseason. Plus, the Crossfit Games and the World Lumberjack Championships kick off.
Monthly Observances
Back to School Month
National Golf Month
National Breastfeeding Month
Family Fun Month
Peach Month
Weekly Observances
August 6-12 – National Farmers’ Market Week
August 7-13 – PGA Championship Tournament
August 13-19 – National Motorcycle Week
August 13-19 – Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week
Days
August 1 – Crossfit Games begins
August 1 – World Lumberjack Championships
August 1-4 – Summer X Games
August 1 – NFL Preseason begins
August 1 – National Girlfriends Day
August 2 – International Beer Day
August 2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
August 5 – International Friendship Day
August 8 – International Cat Day #InternationalCatDay
August 9 – Book Lover’s Day
August 10 – National S’mores Day
August 12 – Middle Child’s Day (Go Jan Brady!)
August 13 – Left-hander’s Day
August 16 – National Tell a Joke Day
August 18 – Bad Poetry Day
August 19 – World Humanitarian Day
August 21 – Senior Citizen’s Day
August 26 – National Dog Day
August 26 – Women’s Equality Day
August 30 – Frankenstein Day
August 31 – National Trail Mix Day
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
September
Get ready for sweater weather as September brings the first signs of fall.
But, this doesn’t give you an excuse to curl up with a good episode or two of “American Horror Story”.
September is the time to enjoy the three-day Labor Day weekend, outdoor grilling, and Oktoberfest.
Monthly Observances
Wilderness Month
National Preparedness Month
National Food Safety Education Month
Fruit and Veggies—More Matters Month
National Yoga Awareness Month
Whole Grains Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Little League Month
Better Breakfast Month
Weekly Observances
September 9-15 – National Suicide Prevention Week
September 18-24 – Pollution Prevention Week
September 17-23 – National Indoor Plant Week
September 24-30 – National Dog Week
Days
September 1 – International Bacon Day
September 2 – Labor Day
September 5 – Cheese Pizza Day
September 6 – Read a Book Day
September 8 – Grandparents Day
September 11 – 9/11
September 11 – Patriot’s Day
September 12 – National Video Games Day
September 13 – Uncle Sam Day
September 15 – Greenpeace Day
September 16 – Wife Appreciation Day
September 15 – Boys’ and Girls’ Club Day for Kids
September 17 – Constitution Day
September 17 – Citizenship Day
September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate
September 21 – International Day of Peace
September 21 – Oktoberfest Begins
September 23 – Checkers Day
September 23 – First Day of Fall
September 25– National Voter Registration Day
September 27 – World Tourism Day
September 28 – Native American Day
September 29 – Coffee Day
September 29 – World Heart Day
September 30 – Rosh Hashanah
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
Out of respect for the victims of September 11, we won’t be tweeting tomorrow. We will be back on September 12. #neverforget
— Sherwin-Williams (@SherwinWilliams) September 10, 2013
October
Remember the epic stunt by Benefit Cosmetics where the broke the Guinness World Record for the most people filling in their eyebrows at the same time for National Brow Day?
More than 250 people showed up in San Francisco to help the brand capture its third world record.
This whole spectacle made any of my usual Halloween marketing plans look like an afterthought.
But, even if you’re not breaking records or inventing your own holiday, October still has a lot to offer.
Monthly Observances
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
AIDS Awareness Month
Bully Prevention Month
Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
Celiac Disease Awareness Month
Financial Planning Month
National Pizza Month
Allergy Appreciation Month
Weekly Observances
October 1-7 – Great Books Week
October 1-7 – National Work From Home Week
October 15-21 – Mediation Week
October 15-21 – National Business Women’s Week
October 22-28 – National Red Ribbon Week
Days
October 1 – World Vegetarian Day
October 2 – Name Your Car Day
October 2 – Brow Day
October 3 – National Techies Day
October 3 – National Boyfriend’s Day
October 4 – National Taco Day
October 4 – National Kale Day
October 5 – World Teacher’s Day
October 6 – World Smile Day
October 6 – Oktoberfest Ends
October 8 – Yom Kippur
October 9 – Columbus Day
October 9 – Leif Erikson Day
October 10 – World Mental Health Day
October 11 – It’s My Party Day
October 14 – Columbus Day
October 13 – World Egg Day
October 16 – World Food Day
October 16 – Boss’s Day
October 18 – Spirit Day (anti-bullying)
October 19 – Sweetest Day
October 22 – MLB World Series begins
October 24 – United Nations Day
October 27 – Make a Difference Day
October 30 – Mischief Night
October 31 – Day of the Dead Begins
October 31 – Halloween
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
View this post on Instagram
They’re on a first-name basis with us. #Hallowinning 🎃 There’s still time to show us your most creative Dunkin-inspired costume using #DunkinDressUpContest for a chance to win $1,000 and year’s supply of Dunkin’ coffee! . . NoPurchNec., US Only, Ends 11/1, Rules:DDSweeps.com
November
When entering the month of November for your marketing calendar, you may start to suffer from decision fatigue.
You have so many options from growing your mustache for Movember, turning your clocks back, or prepping for Thanksgiving.
And, don’t even get me started on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday madness. People spent $6.22 billion alone on Black Friday.
As you can see, November gets real busy, real quick. So, make some space on your calendar for these festive events.
Monthly Observances
Movember
National Healthy Skin Month
Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month
National Adoption Month
National Gratitude Month
Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month
National Diabetes Awareness Month
Weekly Observances
November 13-19 – World Kindness Week
November 13-17 – American Education Week
Days
November 1 – All Saint’s Day
November 2 – Day of the Dead Ends
November 3 – Sandwich Day
November 3 – King Tut Day
November 3 – Daylight Savings Time ends
November 6 – U.S. General Election Day
November 10 – Marine Corp Birthday
November 11 – Veterans Day
November 12 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
November 13 – World Kindness Day
November 13 – Sadie Hawkins Day
November 14 – World Diabetes Day
November 15 – America Recycles Day
November 16 – International Tolerance Day
November 17 – Homemade Bread Day
November 28 – Thanksgiving Day
November 29 – Black Friday
November 30 – Giving Tuesday
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
We know what’s true… But we’re gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich. #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/mhUoHBmnre
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018
December
It’s December. You’ve got a lot on the brain. Free Shipping Day. The President’s Cup PGA tour. And, of course, Festivus.
There are the essentials like Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and all the holiday-themed joy that will get you through the month.
And, hopefully, you aren’t like me and already have your holiday marketing events planned well in advance.
Monthly Observances
National Human Rights Month
Operation Santa Paws
Bingo Month
Weekly Observances
December 2-10 – Chanukah
December 26-January 1 – Kwanzaa
Days
December 1 – World AIDS Day
December 1 – Rosa Parks Day
December 2 – Cyber Monday
December 3 – Giving Tuesday
December 4 – Cookie Day
December 6 – St. Nicolas Day
December 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
December 9-15 – Presidents Cup PGA
December 9 – Christmas Card Day
December 10 – Nobel Prize Day
December 12 – Poinsettia Day
December 14 – Roast Chestnuts Day
December 15 – Bill of Rights Day
December 15 – Free Shipping Day
December 18 – Bake Cookies Day
December 19 – National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
December 20 – Go Caroling Day
December 22 – First Day of Winter / Winter Solstice
December 23 – Channukah/Hanukkah begins
December 23 – Festivus
December 24 – Christmas Eve
December 25 – Christmas Day
December 26 – Kwanzaa
December 26 – Boxing Day
December 27 – National Fruitcake Day
December 30 – Channukah/Hanukkah ends
December 31 – New Year’s Eve
Examples of holiday marketing for brands:
What’s in Your Marketing Strategy for 2019?
I know how tough it can be to run a business or manage clients.
There’s a long list of to-do’s that never seem to get done.
I’ve been there.
That’s why I created this marketing calendar for 2019. I want to help you stay organized to free up your time to focus on your marketing strategy 2019.
Hopefully, this inspired you to plan for next year.
I’d love to hear about your marketing goals for 2019. And, any campaigns you loved from 2018. Tweet us at @sejournal or @annaleacrowe to share your thoughts!
More Resources:
- How to Create Your Editorial Calendar for Social Media
- How to Create an Editorial Calendar for Content Marketing in 5 Easy Steps
- 5 Places You Should Be Looking for Content Inspiration
Image Credits
Featured Image: Created by author, December 2018
All screenshots taken by author, December 2018
Subscribe to SEJ
Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!