Marketers Say Link Building is Their Most Effective SEO Strategy [STUDY]

A majority of marketers surveyed in a recent study say link building is their most effective SEO strategy.

This data was published in the 2018 State of SEO Survey conducted by Zazzle Media.

The survey has been designed to help those within the SEO industry keep up with what’s working, how much budget is being allocated towards organic search, what people struggling with, and so on.

In addition to link building, those surveyed also cited technical fixes and internal linking improvements as some of the most effective practices right now.

Curiously enough, exact match anchor text was said to be the least effective strategy.

So the main takeaway here is link building is worthwhile, but SEOs should ensure the anchor text isn’t too keyword-heavy.

Other Key Findings

The survey indicates that over a quarter of marketing budgets, 28 percent, is dedicated to organic SEO. Two-thirds of those surveyed say that is enough budget to achieve their objectives.

However, a whopping 58 percent of those surveyed cite a shortage of budget and resources as the reason why their company doesn’t invest more in SEO activity.

While SEOs have enough budget to achieve company goals, it sounds like more would be invested in those efforts if possible.

When it comes to setting goals, increasing conversions and sales is overwhelmingly the top goal of most SEOs, followed by increasing traffic and brand awareness.

Despite the rise of voice search, only 24 percent of those surveyed said it is part of their SEO strategy this year.

Zazzle Media reached out to over 30,000 marketers to compile data for their 2018 State of SEO Survey. It is the first in what will become an annual study of the industry.

The full survey can be downloaded here for free.