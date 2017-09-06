ADVERTISEMENT
News·Local Search
|

Manage Google My Business Listings Directly From Search Results

  • 400
    SHARES
  • 620
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Manage Google My Business Listings Directly From Search Results

Google is making it easier to manage and edit Google My Business (GMB) listings with a new dashboard embedded in search results pages.

When logged into your Google account on desktop or mobile, search for your business and you will be able to manage your listing as if you were in the GMB interface.

You can edit information, add photos, share posts, see how many views your listing is getting, and much more.

After you search for your business, the dashboard for managing your listing will be immediately available. It will appear above the regular set of search results, so you can’t miss it.

Why keep an updated and accurate Google My Business listing? Google shared some stats that illustrate the importance of having a complete listing:

  • More than 80% of people search the web to find local information.
  • Businesses with complete listings on Google are twice as likely to gain customer trust, and
    • 38% more likely to attract in-store visits
    • 29% more likely to see a purchase
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. His passion for helping people in ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement