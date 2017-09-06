Manage Google My Business Listings Directly From Search Results

Google is making it easier to manage and edit Google My Business (GMB) listings with a new dashboard embedded in search results pages.

When logged into your Google account on desktop or mobile, search for your business and you will be able to manage your listing as if you were in the GMB interface.

You can edit information, add photos, share posts, see how many views your listing is getting, and much more.

After you search for your business, the dashboard for managing your listing will be immediately available. It will appear above the regular set of search results, so you can’t miss it.

Why keep an updated and accurate Google My Business listing? Google shared some stats that illustrate the importance of having a complete listing: