LinkedIn Now Suggests the Best Content for Company Pages to Share

LinkedIn has rebuilt company pages from the ground up, which comes with a powerful new content suggestions feature.

The rebuilding of LinkedIn company pages comes with a rebranding as well, now known simply as “LinkedIn Pages.”

A series of new features will soon be rolled out to LinkedIn Pages designed to help businesses better communicate with their audience.

One of the key ways businesses create better conversations is by sharing the right content.

To make that easier, LinkedIn is introducing a brand new content suggestions feature.

Content Suggestions

LinkedIn’s content suggestions feature surfaces the topics and content that are trending with a business’s target audience.

The content suggestions feature will recommend specific articles to share, which could bolster referral traffic for publishers.

Businesses that create their own content can also use these insights to guide their content marketing efforts.

Knowing what an audience is interested in can help businesses figure out the types of articles they should be publishing.

In addition to content suggestions, LinkedIn also announced the following new features.

Mobile App Improvements

Page admins can post updates and respond to comments from the LinkedIn mobile app.

Admins will also have the ability to associate their page with hashtags, and share documents such as PowerPoint presentations, Word Documents, and PDFs.

Share Employee Posts

LinkedIn pages will be able to share public posts from their employees.

Pages will also be able to re-share and public post on LinkedIn that they’re mentioned in, such as customer testimonials and product reviews.

LinkedIn has started rolling out these updates to pages in the US, and will make them available to all business worldwide over the coming weeks.