LinkedIn Introduces Video Ads and Video for Company Pages

LinkedIn has finally jumped on the video ad bandwagon with video for sponsored content. LinkedIn is also giving businesses the opportunity to add video to company pages.

Video for sponsored content are ads that can be placed in the LinkedIn news feed as a standalone post. These video ads have a persistent call to action button, giving businesses the opportunity to capture leads at any point throughout the video.

Video for sponsored content can be targeted by traits like job title, seniority, company name, industry, skills, and more.

Performance can be measured through insights and breakdowns of the types who’s watching the ads, who’s engaging with the ads, and who’s converting. Businesses can also see breakdowns of the number of leads, sign-ups, website visits, and other actions generated by video for sponsored content.

In addition to video for sponsored content, LinkedIn is also giving all companies and publishers the ability to showcase video on their company page. LinkedIn notes that company page video is 5x more likely to generate conversation, compared to other types of content.

Video for Sponsored Content and Company Pages will be available to all businesses in the next few weeks.