Learn How to Improve PPC and Paid Social Results in 2021 at SEJ eSummit

TL;DR: Register now for Search Engine Journal eSummit, happening on January 12-13, 2021.

Our PPC and Paid Social sessions at SEJ eSummit, taking place January 12-13, are designed specifically to help you drive more leads and revenue from your campaigns.

We have many of the industry’s leading PPC professionals ready to share actionable insights and interact with you online. On top of that, we have Advanced PPC Master Classes to help take your PPC campaigns to the next level in 2021.

All eSummit PPC and Paid Social sessions will deliver actionable insights to help you take your search marketing efforts to the next level in 2021.

Below are a few highlights of our PPC and Paid Social sessions and what you will learn in just two days at SEJ eSummit.

1. How to Generate Better Quality Leads Through PPC

In this session, Michelle Morgan will share PPC strategies to improve your lead quality by crafting your messaging and focusing budget in areas where higher quality leads are coming through.

What You Will Learn:

How to generate better quality leads through PPC.

What PPC strategies are proven to be the best.

How and what messages work best.

Where to best focus your PPC budgets in 2021.

2. How to Make Paid Social Work for Lead Generation in 2021

In this session, Garrett Mehrguth will break down actionable ways to use LinkedIn, and direct response advertising to start obtaining the leads you strive for.

What You Will Learn:

How the paid social landscape is changing.

What is new in paid social.

How to adjust your strategies for 2021.

What tactics will drive the most revenue.

How to align financial modeling and save time, and drive leads.

3. How to Engage Users & Continually Test Across the Whole Buying Funnel

In this session, Amy Bishop will help you bulletproof your 2021 strategy by continually testing new ways to engage and convert prospects across every stage of the buying funnel.

What You Will Learn:

How best to utilize Facebook and Instagram Ads in 2021.

What to do to ensure you captivate prospects.

How to do that across the whole customer journey.

What and how to test different ways to engage and convert prospects.

4. How to Leverage Innovative Audience Targeting & Creative Tactics

In this session, Akvile DeFazio will explore unique audiences and creative tactics to further help you level up your 2021 B2B and B2C Facebook and Instagram Ads campaigns.

What You Will Learn:

How to maximize new opportunities to engage with new and unique audiences.

What creative tactics are best for B2B and B2C Facebook and Instagram Ads campaigns.

How to effectively use native and custom audiences to target users at various parts of the funnel.

What new methods of leveraging weather-based targeting work.

What are compliant workarounds for CCPA.

What tactics are best to elevate my ROAS (through designing conversion-minded creatives).

5. How to Utilize Full Funnel Ecommerce Marketing Across Google Ads & Social

In this session, Tim Mayer will share insights into how you can determine the right mix of spend across Google Ads and Facebook/Instagram in 2021.

What You Will Learn:

How to determine the mix of spend across Google Ads and Facebook/Instagram.

Which ad formats should be used for which stages of the funnel.

How they should be working together to optimize for the acquisition of net new customers.

How to approach the upselling and cross-selling of existing customers at the highest ROAS possible in tandem with hitting the revenue goals of your business.

6. How to Use PPC & SEO Together for Better Results

In this session, Navah Hopkins will share data and actionable tips on how to get PPC and SEO winning together in 2021.

What You Will Learn:

How to use PPC to help you with your SEO.

How to use SEO to help you with your PPC.

Why silos exist in organizations and how to overcome them.

How to balance PPC and SEO spend for optimal results.

How to get SEO and PPC teams working together to get more revenue in 2021.

7. How to Sharpen & Advance Your PPC Skills

In our PPC Master Classes, Amy Bishop, Owner & Digital Marketing Consultant, Cultivative, LLC, will take a deep dive into some advanced PPC strategies and tactics that take PPC performance to the next level in 2021.

What You Will Learn:

Amy will be covering a broad array of topics, including designing a paid search strategy, implementing and measuring multichannel campaigns, how to audit campaign performance, and advanced remarketing techniques.

Amy’s framework will include:

Planning Your PPC Strategy

Business objective.

Designing your personas and understanding your engagement.

Campaign structure.

Competitive review.

Strengths & weaknesses.

Advanced Remarketing

Advanced segmentation & audience suggestions.

Using remarketing to fuel your funnel.

Writing customer-centric ads.

Analyzing audience performance.

Planning Multi-Channel Campaigns

Expanding into other channels.

Sharing learnings across channels.

Collaborating with stakeholders & supporting other channels.

Integrating campaigns.

Monitoring cross-channel performance.

Auditing Campaign Performance

Digging into trends.

Reviewing the details.

Identifying concerns.

Networking at eSummit

Outside of the panels and sessions, we also have PPC panels and dedicated video chat areas for one-on-one networking.

View the full agenda here

Make sure you also visit the Virtual Expo Hall to learn more from our amazing sponsors and learn how their technology and services can help you. You will also gain access to special offers and receive expert guidance.

Learn how to bring complete visibility into your calls, conversions, and conversation.

Learn how to grow your brand with sustainable link building and strategic content.

Learn how to improve your enterprise link building and drive predictability & scalability.

