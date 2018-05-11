ADVERTISEMENT
Klout Loses its Influence, Announces Shutdown on May 25

Matt Southern
Klout Loses its Influence, Announces Shutdown on May 25

Social media measurement platform Klout announced that its parent company, Lithium Technologies, has decided to shut the service down at the end of this month.

The platform that graded peoples’ social media influence with a score of 1 to 100 was acquired by Lithium Technologies in 2014 for $200 million.

It is now being shut down because “Klout as a standalone service is not aligned with [Lithium Technologies’] long-term strategy,” says CEO Pete Hess.

It was never clear what went into determining a Klout score, but that didn’t stop techies from touting their klout when the opportunity arose. While some saw it as a reason for bragging rights, others saw it as more of a punchline.

Arguably the only tangible benefits that came with having a high Klout score were perks like free products, discounts, access to exclusive events, and so on.

Lithium sounds as though it’s  pleased with the acquisition, saying Klout provided the company with “valuable artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.”

The CEO goes on to say that Lithium is planning the launch of a new social impact scoring methodology based on Twitter.

While nothing about it was mentioned in the company’s statement, it’s interesting to note that May 25 is also the deadline for companies to comply with GDPR — the new European data privacy rules.

Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013.

