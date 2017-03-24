Kelsey Jones Leaving Search Engine Journal

It’s with a sentimental heart that I’m announcing my departure from Search Engine Journal. My last day will be March 31st.

I’ve decided to give 100% of my attention to my own businesses, MoxieDot and StoryShout, as I continue to grow in this great industry of ours. I’ll still be a regular at industry conferences and always ready with a handy gif reply to 404 jokes on Twitter.

To say I have learned so much during my time at Search Engine Journal would be an understatement. It truly has been an honor to serve as executive editor for the past two years and managing editor and news writer before that. SEJ has helped me foster my public speaking, editorial, and management skills, as well as help me stay up-to-date with the latest in digital marketing.

But perhaps the best part of SEJ was all the people I met. Not only my SEJ family, who I have shared many laughs, Fireball shots, and even tears with, but several people in our industry whom I now consider dear friends.

Jenise Henrikson will be taking over as Executive Editor. She wanted to say a few words:

I’ve always admired Kelsey’s integrity, dedication to always doing her best work, and her ability to connect and earn the trust of writers, staff, and the SEJ audience. Both the editorial process and the team thrived under her watch. Kelsey: I’ll miss working with you on the daily, but I know we’ll keep in touch!



If we are a sum of our experiences, I know that I am made up of grit, creativity, and a hell of a lot of knowledge about grammar and proper photo attributions. 🙂

I am excited to see where the next step in my career takes me. If you ever need anything, please don’t hesitate to send an email to kelsey@moxiedot.com or reach out on Twitter: @wonderwall7.