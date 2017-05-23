TL;dr: This is a plain-speaking guide for the busy executive.

You need to be able to evaluate your agency’s performance, but you don’t have the time to learn PPC campaign minutiae.

Paid search continues to take on a significant part of digital marketing budgets. According to SEJ’s State of Digital Marketing report, 42% of digital marketers allocate most of their budget to PPC and display ads.

PPC can lead to worthwhile gains but it takes work to beat your competitors’ campaigns. Your account manager should be figuring out what ads or campaigns to invest in, executing on your goals, monitoring progress, and regularly reporting back to you.

But how do you find a PPC agency that’s right for you? How do you make sure your investment in a PPC agency will be worth it?

Other cool stuff in this e-book:

A checklist of what your PPC agency should be doing

Red flags to watch out for

How to set goals and monitor your account

How to fire your PPC agency

How to hire a new PPC agency

