Instagram to Remove Fake Followers, Comments, and Likes Generated by Third-Party Apps

Instagram is taking steps to limit inauthentic activity on its network.

The company has announced it will be removing fake followers, likes, and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to inflate their popularity.

Instagram will accomplish this through the use of machine learning tools built to identify such accounts.

Accounts identified as having used third-party apps to generate inauthentic activity will receive an in-app message notifying them that the activity has been removed.

Those accounts will also be asked to change their password, which was likely shared with the third-party apps.

Users who unknowingly shared their login information with another app may be asked to change their password as well.

Accounts that choose to continue using third-party apps to bolster their perceived popularity may see their Instagram experience impacted, the company says.

Instagram did not specify what that means exactly, but my guess is the reach of those accounts will be limited.

The accounts may even be suspended, as third-party apps that generate inauthentic activity are a violation of Instagram’s community guidelines.

Purging inauthentic activity will be an ongoing effort for Instagram, so this is not just a one-and-done occurrence.

This is just one measure the company is taking to reduce inauthentic activity. Updates on additional measures will be announced in the coming weeks.