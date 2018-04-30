Instagram is Testing Slo-Mo Videos, a Mute Button, More

Instagram appears to be testing several new features, which have been uncovered by a computer science student who dug through the app’s code.

Instagram story reactions

Instagram is testing Story "Reactions". It works kinda like the existing Facebook Stories Reaction pic.twitter.com/z2tAg8BcP2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 27, 2018

A ‘mute’ button to hide posts from specific users

NEW: Instagram is finally working on a mute button for profiles! h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/TLB4ON3AQ6 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018

A calendar view for the Instagram stories archive

Slo-mo videos

NEW Instagram is testing a 'Slow-Mo' feature for Stories h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/Pmr6RyETbt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018

Video calls

NEW screenshots of Instagram's incoming video call feature in action h/t @wongmjane pic.twitter.com/EqtbnB4V8p — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 27, 2018

Instagram has declined to comment on any of these features, so whether they will ever make their way to users has yet to be confirmed.