Instagram is Testing Slo-Mo Videos, a Mute Button, More

Instagram appears to be testing several new features, which have been uncovered by a computer science student who dug through the app’s code.
Instagram story reactions
Instagram is testing Story "Reactions". It works kinda like the existing Facebook Stories Reaction
A ‘mute’ button to hide posts from specific users
Instagram is finally working on a mute button for profiles!
A calendar view for the Instagram stories archive
Instagram Stories Archive – Calendar view
Slo-mo videos
Instagram is testing a 'Slow-Mo' feature for Stories
Video calls
screenshots of Instagram's incoming video call feature in action
Instagram has declined to comment on any of these features, so whether they will ever make their way to users has yet to be confirmed.