Instagram is Testing Slo-Mo Videos, a Mute Button, More

Instagram appears to be testing several new features, which have been uncovered by a computer science student who dug through the app’s code.

Instagram story reactions

A ‘mute’ button to hide posts from specific users

A calendar view for the Instagram stories archive

Slo-mo videos

Video calls

Instagram has declined to comment on any of these features, so whether they will ever make their way to users has yet to be confirmed.

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

