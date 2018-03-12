Instagram and Snapchat Temporarily Remove GIFs in Stories

Instagram and Snapchat have decided to halt their integration with Giphy, which allowed users to add animated GIFs to stories.

GIF stickers in stories were removed from Instagram and Snapchat after it was found that an offensive GIF could be selected from Giphy’s library.

The two companies’ integration with Giphy will continue to be on hold until such time that Giphy’s team fixes the problem on their end.

Giphy claims the problem has been fixed, though Instagram and Snapchat have yet to reinstate GIF stickers.

While Giphy allows anyone to sign up and post content to its site, there are terms of service in place that state users aren’t allowed to post content that is abusive, obscene, offensive, or vulgar.

A Giphy spokesperson commented on the issue, stating:

”After investigation of the incident, this sticker was available due to a bug in our content moderation filters specifically affecting GIF stickers. We have fixed the bug and have re-moderated all of the GIF stickers in our library.“

If the problem has, in fact, been fixed it should only be a matter of time before everyone can resume using GIFs in their stories.