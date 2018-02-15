Instagram is Showing Users When a Screenshot of Their Story is Taken

Instagram is now letting users know when someone has taken a screenshot or screen recording of their story.

Snapchat treats screenshots the same way, and the fact that Instagram didn’t was appealing to some users.

chose insta stories over snapchat stories cos of the screenshot thing but…. whats this instagram pic.twitter.com/tOi2rP7cWb — 경자🐧❤️ (@dyomongi) February 9, 2018

On the other hand, there are users who are glad that people no longer have the freedom to screenshot stories and remain anonymous.

Good bye freedom to screenshot IG stories. 💔 Thank you, Instagram for the warning. pic.twitter.com/y0pEaVR0Jq — mulan (@__cajb) February 8, 2018

Whether a majority of users will appreciate this remains to be seen, which is why Instagram is rolling this feature out as a limited test for the time being.

Users can find out if a screenshot has been taken of their photo by checking who has viewed the story in the “seen by” area. A circle-like icon will appear next to a person’s name if they have taken a screenshot.

PSA: How you get notified on Instagram when someone took a screenshot of your Stories pic.twitter.com/Iua2QeyskF — iz reading On the Edge of Scandal 🍑 (@readbyher) February 11, 2018

Given that this feature is just a test, according to TechCrunch, it’s not known if it will be implemented on a wider scale. It all depends on user response, which has been lukewarm so far.

This will only affect stories, users will not be shown when a screenshot of a regular Instagram post is taken.