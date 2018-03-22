Advertisement
Instagram to Show More Recent Posts First

Matt Southern
Instagram is moving away from its algorithmic feed and will start showing newer posts near the top.

The company isn’t fully bringing back the chronological feed, though it will make a better effort to show users the most timely posts.

In addition, Instagram will stop automatically refreshing the feed and bumping users back up to the top. A “New Posts” button will let users choose when they want to refresh, otherwise the feed will stay where they last left off.

Further improvements will be rolled out to Instagram over the next few months.

