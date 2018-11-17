Instagram Rolls Out More Ways for Businesses to Sell Products

Instagram has expanded its shopping features with the ability to tag video posts with links to products.

In addition, Instagram is testing a redesign of the shopping section on business pages that contains all products tagged in posts.

Here is an overview of the new shopping features that were announced this week.

Tagging Products in Video Posts

Businesses can now tag video posts with products, which works just like tagging photo posts.

To enable product tags businesses first have to make sure their account has opted into using a business page.

Then businesses will have to add products to their Facebook Catalog via the ‘Catalog Manager’ section of their Facebook business page.

Any product added to the Facebook Catalog can be tagged in a video post.

Next, ensure product tags are turned on by following the steps below:

Visit your Instagram business profile

Tap the ellipsis (…) or gear icon in upper right-hand corner

Tap Shopping under Business Settings

under Tap Continue

Select the product catalog you want to use

Tap Done

Lastly, tag a video with product links by following these steps:

Create a new post

Tap Tag Products from the Share screen

from the screen Select the product you want to tag from your catalog and place your product tag or sticker on or near the product you wish to tag

Share your post or story

This is what users will see when tapping on a video with product tags:

Tapping on a specific product will take the user to a product page on the business’s website.

Shopping Tab Redesign

Instagram is testing a redesign of the ‘Shop’ tab, which will look like the example below:

Product tagged in posts will be automatically added to this section. Users can access it by visiting a business page and tapping on the ‘Shop’ button.