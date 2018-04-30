Instagram Lets Users Upload Multiple Photos and Videos to Stories

Instagram has rolled out an update that will allow users to upload multiple photos and videos to their stories at the same time.

Once uploaded, viewers will still have to tap through to see each photo and video. The real benefit of this update is that it will save time when it comes to adding multiple pieces of media to a story.

”Whether you want to preview your entire story to make sure it’s just right or you’re waiting for a strong connection to upload all of your photos and videos from the day, it’s now faster and easier than ever to share to your story after the moment has passed.”

When uploading media to a story there will now be a new icon at the top right corner of the screen. Tap the icon to begin selecting multiple photos or videos. Users can select up to 10 pieces of media to upload in one session.

Users can preview each piece of media before uploading, and apply edits to individual pieces as desired. Media will be uploaded in the order it was selected.

This update is currently available on Instagram for Android, and will be available on iOS within the coming weeks.