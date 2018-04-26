Instagram Lets Users Export Everything They’ve Shared

Instagram now has a tool that will let users download a copy of everything they’ve shared to the network.

The tool, which can be accessed here, is currently only able to be used on desktop browsers. Access via iOS and Android will be available in the future.

Users can request a copy of their data using the tool, which will be sent to them within 48 hours via email. The email will contain a link to a file with the following information:

Photos

Comments

Profile information

Archived stories

Post and story captions

Uploaded contacts

Usernames of followers and people you follow

Direct messages

Instagram notes that it can only work on one request per account at a time. So users can not re-request a copy of their data until the first request has been completed.

The company is launching this tool in order to comply with the data portability rule outlined in Europe’s GDPR privacy law, which goes into effect on May 25th.