Advertisement
NewsSocial Media
|

Instagram Lets Users Export Everything They’ve Shared

  • 163
    SHARES
  • 58
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Instagram Lets Users Export Everything They’ve Shared

Instagram now has a tool that will let users download a copy of everything they’ve shared to the network.

The tool, which can be accessed here, is currently only able to be used on desktop browsers. Access via iOS and Android will be available in the future.

Users can request a copy of their data using the tool, which will be sent to them within 48 hours via email. The email will contain a link to a file with the following information:

  • Photos
  • Comments
  • Profile information
  • Archived stories
  • Post and story captions
  • Uploaded contacts
  • Usernames of followers and people you follow
  • Direct messages

Instagram notes that it can only work on one request per account at a time. So users can not re-request a copy of their data until the first request has been completed.

The company is launching this tool in order to comply with the data portability rule outlined in Europe’s GDPR privacy law, which goes into effect on May 25th.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement