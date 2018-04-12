Instagram to Let Users Save Their Data

Instagram is in the process of building a tool that will allow users to export their data.

The forthcoming tool will work similar to the tool offered by parent company Facebook, which lets users download everything they’ve ever shared on the network.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that his company intends to comply with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rule, which requires all data to be portable.

That’s the most likely reason behind a data export tool being added to Instagram. Although compliance with GDPR is not required in the US, changes made as a result of complying with GDPR will be also be reflected in the US versions of Facebook and Instagram.

An Instagram representative confirmed this tool is in the works, stating:

”We are building a new data portability tool. You’ll soon be able to download a copy of what you’ve shared on Instagram, including your photos, videos and messages.”

Few other details are known at this point.