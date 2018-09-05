Instagram is Working on its Own Shopping App

Instagram is reportedly building a new app exclusively for shopping.

The Verge says, according to its sources, the new app might be called IG Shopping.

Users will be able to view products from brands they follow on the main Instagram app and make purchases directly within IG Shopping.

Instagram has declined to comment on this new app, but The Verge says it has two sources that have corroborated this story.

With that said, details are limited at this point. It’s not known when the app might launch, though it would no doubt be a boon to online retailers if it launched in time for the holiday shopping season.

Brands already have the ability to indirectly sell products through Instagram by tagging photos with links to product pages.

When users tap on a product tag it opens up a new page in Instagram’s in-app browser where the sale can then be completed.

Instagram also rolled out a feature this past June which lets brands sell products in stories.

Neither of these features offer the most seamless experience, however, as users still have to create separate accounts on each of the brands’ websites.

It sounds like Instagram is looking to improve the e-commerce experience by letting users buy from multiple brands with one single IG Shopping account.

In turn, this could lead to more sales for brands on Instagram.

Numbers show that Instagram has the user base to support an app like IG Shopping.

According to Facebook’s most recent earnings call, over 25 million businesses have Instagram accounts, and four in five users follow at least one business.