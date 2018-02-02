Advertisement
Instagram Introduces Type Mode for Text-Based Stories

Matt Southern
Matt Southern
Instagram Introduces Type Mode for Text-Based Stories

Instagram continues to build on its popular stories feature with an update geared toward text-only stories.

Now stories can be published without a photo or video. Type mode allows users to create messages using a variety of typefaces and backgrounds.

Type mode can be accessed from the camera screen with an option under the record button reading “Type.” Simply select type mode and write a message.

From there, different text styles can be selected from the top of the screen. Text styles include options such as “Modern,” “Neon,” “Typewriter,” and “Strong.” Specific words in the message can be highlighted for added emphasis.

Select a background color after styling the text and the story is then ready to post. Here are a few examples:

The new text styles can also be applied when text is added to photos and videos. To start publishing text-based stories on Instagram download the latest update from your device’s App Store.

