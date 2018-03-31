Instagram Brings Back GIFs in Stories

After being removed earlier this month, Instagram has brought back the ability to use GIF stickers in stories.

Both Instagram and Snapchat removed GIF stickers once it was discovered that an offensive GIF made its way into the library. So far only Instagram has restored this feature.

GIPHY, the company that hosts the library of Instagram’s GIF stickers, tells TechCrunch it has reviewed its library 4 times and will now review any new GIFs being added. GIPHY has also apologized that the offensive GIF was ever allowed into the library and takes full responsibility.

”We take full responsibility for this recent event and under no circumstances does GIPHY condone or support this kind of content. The content was immediately removed and after investigation a bug was found in our content moderation filters affecting stickers. This bug was immediately fixed and all stickers were re-moderated. We have also finished a full investigation into our content moderation systems and processes and have made specific changes to our process to ensure something like this does not happen

again.”

Despite the problem being fixed and Instagram restoring the use of GIF stickers, Snapchat says it has nothing new to share in regards restoring the feature on its app.