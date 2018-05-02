Instagram to Automatically Filter Threatening Comments

Instagram is expanding its offensive comment filter, introduced last year, to include comments aimed at bullying others.

In a blog post penned by Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom, bullying comments are defined as those which are “intended to harass or upset people in the Instagram community.”

Instagram’s offensive comment filter will now automatically hide comments containing attacks on a person’s appearance or character, as well as comments that threaten an individual’s well-being.

The offensive comment filter is enabled on all accounts by default, but it can be turned off from the settings menu if you’d prefer to see all comments.

Instagram’s comment filter is designed to alert the company of repeated problems, which may lead to additional measures being taken if necessary.