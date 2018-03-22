Instagram Adds Support for Hashtags & Profile Links in Bios

Instagram is now letting users insert links to hashtags and other profiles in their bio.

Including hashtags and other profile names in an Instagram bio has always been common practice, but they would always show up as plain text.

Now, using the characters ‘#’ or ‘@‘ in an Instagram bio will turn the text into a clickable link. In other words, it’s the same as adding a hashtag or profile link to a Instagram post or story.

”In December, we introduced the ability to follow hashtags, giving you new ways to stay connected with the interests, hobbies, passions and communities you care about. With hashtag and profile links in your bio, you can express yourself and your interests right in your profile. Whether you’re a #guitarlover, into #pencilsketching or have a #makeuptutorial account, now you can link to any hashtag or profile you want.”

Know that when you link to another person’s profile from your bio, that person will receive a notification informing them of such. They will then have the option to unlink themselves from your bio if they wish.