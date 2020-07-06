  1. SEJ
How to Identify Site Quality for Link Building [Webinar]

Discover actionable tips on how to scale up a high-impact link building program while lowering the risks of getting penalized.

How to evaluate a site for “quality” is among the most misunderstood concepts in SEO.

Getting this wrong can result in you leaving sites out of your outreach that can drive ranking or worse, including sites that will provide no value or potentially get you penalized.

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, July 15, at 2 p.m. ET as Kevin Rowe, Founder and CEO at PureLinq, offers tips on how to scale up a high-impact link building program while lowering risks.

We will go through an in-depth analysis of what website elements need to be evaluated in order to determine “site quality” for link building.

In this presentation, you will learn:

  • How to analyze a site for quality.
  • What are the key areas of a site to review.
  • What is the difference between metrics vs. quality reviews.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!

Brent Csutoras

Brent Csutoras

Consultant at Brent Csutoras

Managing Partner at Search Engine Journal and a Digital Marketing Consultant, providing consulting, training, and coaching services at an hourly

